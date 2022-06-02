ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson Township, PA

Police seek burglary suspect

By susqcoindy
 3 days ago

A Lenox Township homeowner was remotely viewing home security cameras and observed two people breaking into his State Route 374 residence at about 4:30 p.m. on May 21. Troopers from Pennsylvania State Police, Gibson, tactically entered the property and located David Vangorder, 43, Nicholson,...

The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State Police Identify Dead and Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Cortlandville

New York State Police are releasing the names of those involved in a three-vehicle crash in passenger Wednesday, June 1 that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Homer man. State Police say Curtis Davies-Carr was driving a pickup truck north on State Route 13 and was killed when a second pickup truck, driven by John Czarpranski of Dryden and a sedan, driven by 22-year-old Sebastian Hollfeider of Homer, both traveling south, collided with the northbound vehicle.
HOMER, NY
Gibson Township, PA
Nicholson, PA
Drug Task Force 6-2-2022

3600 Blk Myrtle Rd. Burtchville Twp. 6-2-22 @ 3:50pm. The St Clair County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation in to the sale of methamphetamine in the St. Clair County area on 6-2-22. The investigation lead to a residence in the 3600 Blk of Myrtle in Burtchville Twp. On 6-2-22 a search warrant was planned to be executed at the location. Just prior to the warrant being served the target of the investigation left the residence on a motorcycle, he was taken into custody at Gratiot and Kraft roads in Fort Gratiot. While searching the motorcycle methamphetamine and a large amount of cash were located. The search of the residence and outbuildings on Myrtle resulting in the discovery of a large amount of Methamphetamine, 2 long guns, ammunition, packaging materials, and a scale. The street value of the meth is in excess of $25,000. The suspect is currently lodged in the St. Clair County Jail awaiting his current charges.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Voice News

St. Clair County Drug Task Force seizes meth, makes arrest

A recent investigation into the sale of methamphetamine in the St. Clair County area concluded with one arrest and the seizure of drugs, guns and cash, authorities said. The St. Clair County Drug Task Force planned to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 3600 block of Myrtle Road in Burtchville Township at about 3:50 p.m., sheriff’s office officials said in a news release. Just prior to the warrant being served, the target of the investigation, a 46-year-old male resident, left the residence on a motorcycle. He was taken into custody at Gratiot Avenue and Krafft Road in Fort Gratiot Township.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Pocono Update

Stroudsburg Junior Highschool Threatened With Mass Shooting

On May 19, 2022, Stroudsburg Area Junior Highschool was made aware of a possible shooting threat to occur on May 20, 2022. As a precaution, the school was closed. Stroud Area Regional Police were alerted and investigated the student involved in the threat and provided due process in accordance to school policy. The suspect's identity has not been released to the public. On the 19th Dr. Cosmas Curry shared his statement on Facebook regarding the incident.
STROUDSBURG, PA
wgrt.com

How Bad is Port Huron’s Drug Problem wsg. Sheriff Mat King

Is the drug problem in Port Huron as bad as some people think? How do you know if there is drug activity in your neighborhood? Why does it seem like the police aren’t doing anything about the report you called in?. Sheriff Mat King answers questions about what the...
PORT HURON, MI
WKTV

Home destroyed by fire in town of Lee; no one injured

TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. – A fire destroyed a home on Meyers Road in the town of Lee Thursday night. One adult and three children lived in the home. Fire officials say no injuries were reported. Fire crews were called to the scene around 8:40 p.m. Multiple fire departments...
LEE, NY
KISS 104.1

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
Voice News

New Kitty Catfé in Mount Clemens offers respite for homeless cats

One of the most significant challenges facing the Humane Society of Macomb is space for abandoned cats. Currently, that need is exceptionally high. Haleigh Strasdin, event coordinator at the society, reports that 75% of the local shelters are at maximum capacity. This is most likely from people surrendering animals adopted during the pandemic and then either not wanting to or not being able to care for them upon returning to their workplaces. Gratefully, a new animal care model is easing that pressure.
MOUNT CLEMENS, MI
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

How to Get a Bat Out of the House, NY

If you have lived in the Hudson Valley most of your life chances are at one time or another you have needed to remove a bat from your house. The first time I ever encounter a bat in an indoor space I will admit it freaked me out but fortunately, I was with a person who knew what to do.
PETS
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Now that It’s Legal in New York, 5 Tips for New Pot Users

I never thought I’d see it in my lifetime, but cannabis is now legal in New York State. In many states, as a matter of fact. I grew up in the 1970s, and I must admit I’ve had a long time relationship with cannabis. Most of the many years that I’ve smoked pot I could smoke just about anything and be fine. But 7 or 8 years ago I noticed that I was sometimes getting anxiety when I got high, and sometimes my head felt buzzy. I almost quit altogether.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

