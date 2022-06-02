Police seek burglary suspect

3600 Blk Myrtle Rd. Burtchville Twp. 6-2-22 @ 3:50pm. The St Clair County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation in to the sale of methamphetamine in the St. Clair County area on 6-2-22. The investigation lead to a residence in the 3600 Blk of Myrtle in Burtchville Twp. On 6-2-22 a search warrant was planned to be executed at the location. Just prior to the warrant being served the target of the investigation left the residence on a motorcycle, he was taken into custody at Gratiot and Kraft roads in Fort Gratiot. While searching the motorcycle methamphetamine and a large amount of cash were located. The search of the residence and outbuildings on Myrtle resulting in the discovery of a large amount of Methamphetamine, 2 long guns, ammunition, packaging materials, and a scale. The street value of the meth is in excess of $25,000. The suspect is currently lodged in the St. Clair County Jail awaiting his current charges.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO