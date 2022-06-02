WATCH: Uncle Mike's and Salvation Army team up for Donut Day

June 4, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Kewaskum Police were stopped by a vehicle occupied by two women reporting someone golfing at Hon-E-Kor Country Club moon them as they passed. The ladies didn’t want to file an official report but were shocked and offended by the gesture.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire displaced two adults and eight children from their home on Saturday. Firefighters responded to reports of flames coming from the second floor of a single-family home on the 900 block of Elmore Street at around 12:20 p.m., according to a media release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - May is in the books. First Alert Weather meteorologist and severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz has May’s weather in review and 2022 so far. Almost a week’s worth was spent in the 80s and 90s. And a “dry” month? The numbers for Green...
The canopy walk tour is expected to be finished in about a month. A Brown County man demonstrates overcoming adversity all because of a botched surgery four years ago. Bellin Health celebrates Northeast Wisconsin's first heart valve replacement without open-heart surgery and 600 procedures since then. Racine cemetery shooting (GRAPHIC...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue department responded to a house fire call on 250 Gillett St. Saturday around 6:14 p.m. Crews could see smoke coming from the windows and eaves of the home when they arrived. They quickly controlled the fire, but the kitchen was extensively damaged.
HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Overcoming incredible adversity all because of a botched surgery, a Brown County man is demonstrating incredible strength in his mind and body. This week in Small Towns, we visit Howard for the inspirational story of Tyler Kapla. If you’ve never met a really strong man, like...
Governor: Person who made bomb threats "has not won" Gov. Evers comments on the Kiel school situation. We also have responses from the mother of one of the boys and an attorney. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Rain chances increase after noon Saturday and showers may linger into Sunday. Electricity bills...
Two Rivers, Wis. (WFRV) – “I’m third-generation Navy. My grandfather, my dad and I are all Navy,” said Jeff Tess. For Tess, joining the navy was second nature. Growing up in Manitowoc, Tess had a fascination and knowledge of submarines from early on- He said he was drawn in from the beginning. “My dad was […]
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay will present the new comedy musical, “Baxters – Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” starting next week at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay. Info: meyertheatre.org. Performances are at 7:30...
HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bergstrom Automotive teamed up with Make-A-Wish Foundation once again, raising $150,000 to go towards granting the wishes of local children battling chronic illnesses. One wish that was recently granted with that money was for 3-year-old Noah. The boy from Neenah lives with severe, restrictive lung disease.
Several law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a body in the Manitowoc Harbor. Police say they are looking for a male, last seen wearing an orange shirt and backpack about 40 yards offshore of The Manitowoc Harbor. The Manitowoc Police Department received the initial call about 12:45 this...
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fifth annual Summer Fun Days Showcase went off with a bang, as thousands crowded into Titletown for a free concert and all-day event to kick off the summer season. Many families enjoyed a day full of activities on Saturday, including several lawn games outside of...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two adults and eight children were removed from their Green Bay home after their house ignited in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 12 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 900 block of Elmore Street for reports of a fire on the second floor of the residence.
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc police say a man’s body was recovered in Lake Michigan after a five-hour search. Crews were dispatched to the area of the Baymont Inn, 101 Maritime Drive, at 12:47 p.m. for a report of a man who was struggling to swim. His body was recovered at around 5:50 p.m.
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire personnel responded to an incident at the Elm Grove Apartments in Little Chute on Saturday morning. According to a Local 5 reporter who was at the scene, crews were there for about an hour and a half in total. There was...
