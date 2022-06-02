WATCH: Uncle Mike's and Salvation Army team up for Donut Day

Two Rivers, Wis. (WFRV) – “I’m third-generation Navy. My grandfather, my dad and I are all Navy,” said Jeff Tess. For Tess, joining the navy was second nature. Growing up in Manitowoc, Tess had a fascination and knowledge of submarines from early on- He said he was drawn in from the beginning. “My dad was […]

TWO RIVERS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO