Fond Du Lac County, WI

WATCH: Uncle Mike's and Salvation Army team up for Donut Day

WBAY Green Bay
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dash cam video was provided by Fond du Lac County Sheriff. As a...

www.wbay.com

washingtoncountyinsider.com

Kewaskum PD investigate full moon at Hon-E-Kor | By Chief Tom Bishop

June 4, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – Kewaskum Police were stopped by a vehicle occupied by two women reporting someone golfing at Hon-E-Kor Country Club moon them as they passed. The ladies didn’t want to file an official report but were shocked and offended by the gesture.
KEWASKUM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

10 displaced in house fire on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire displaced two adults and eight children from their home on Saturday. Firefighters responded to reports of flames coming from the second floor of a single-family home on the 900 block of Elmore Street at around 12:20 p.m., according to a media release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: May 2022 in review

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - May is in the books. First Alert Weather meteorologist and severe weather specialist Brad Spakowitz has May’s weather in review and 2022 so far. Almost a week’s worth was spent in the 80s and 90s. And a “dry” month? The numbers for Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SMALL TOWNS: Lifting away negativity

The canopy walk tour is expected to be finished in about a month. A Brown County man demonstrates overcoming adversity all because of a botched surgery four years ago. Bellin Health celebrates Northeast Wisconsin's first heart valve replacement without open-heart surgery and 600 procedures since then. Racine cemetery shooting (GRAPHIC...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac family loses pets in house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue department responded to a house fire call on 250 Gillett St. Saturday around 6:14 p.m. Crews could see smoke coming from the windows and eaves of the home when they arrived. They quickly controlled the fire, but the kitchen was extensively damaged.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and breezy Friday, weekend rain

BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking weekend rain chances

Governor: Person who made bomb threats "has not won" Gov. Evers comments on the Kiel school situation. We also have responses from the mother of one of the boys and an attorney. Updated: 41 minutes ago. Rain chances increase after noon Saturday and showers may linger into Sunday. Electricity bills...
KIEL, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Frank’s show group to visit Green Bay pub history

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Let Me Be Frank Productions show troupe based in Green Bay will present the new comedy musical, “Baxters – Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” starting next week at the Meyer Theatre in downtown Green Bay. Info: meyertheatre.org. Performances are at 7:30...
GREEN BAY, WI
WISN

Waukesha County dog rescue needs volunteers

HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of a storm

The dash cam video was provided by Fond du Lac County Sheriff. A cold front moving through tomorrow may spark some spotty showers. A preliminary hearing is Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fond du Lac house fire: 2 pets killed, no other injuries

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to Gillett Street for a reported house on fire around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. First arriving units reported smoke coming from the windows and eaves of the home. The fire was quickly knocked down and brought under control but...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bergstrom Automotive makes a wish come true

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Bergstrom Automotive teamed up with Make-A-Wish Foundation once again, raising $150,000 to go towards granting the wishes of local children battling chronic illnesses. One wish that was recently granted with that money was for 3-year-old Noah. The boy from Neenah lives with severe, restrictive lung disease.
NEENAH, WI
seehafernews.com

Update on Search For Body Near Manitowoc Marina

Several law enforcement agencies are continuing their search for a body in the Manitowoc Harbor. Police say they are looking for a male, last seen wearing an orange shirt and backpack about 40 yards offshore of The Manitowoc Harbor. The Manitowoc Police Department received the initial call about 12:45 this...
MANITOWOC, WI
101 WIXX

Crews Searching Lake Michigan for Missing Person

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Crews are out searing for a missing person on Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. The fire department, along with the Coast Guard and a dive team are searching the water down by the Baymont Wyndham hotel and marina area. Police are asking that all boats avoid...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two adults, 8 children removed from Green Bay home after fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two adults and eight children were removed from their Green Bay home after their house ignited in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, just after 12 p.m., crews responded to a home located in the 900 block of Elmore Street for reports of a fire on the second floor of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Body Recovered in Lake Michigan Near Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Manitowoc police say a man’s body was recovered in Lake Michigan after a five-hour search. Crews were dispatched to the area of the Baymont Inn, 101 Maritime Drive, at 12:47 p.m. for a report of a man who was struggling to swim. His body was recovered at around 5:50 p.m.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Officials responded to fire at Little Chute apartment complex

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire personnel responded to an incident at the Elm Grove Apartments in Little Chute on Saturday morning. According to a Local 5 reporter who was at the scene, crews were there for about an hour and a half in total. There was...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI

