April Jean Casey Cliett, age 33 of Douglas, Georgia passed away on Saturday evening, May 28, 2022 at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. She was born in Frankfort, Germany; the daughter of Roy Lee Casey and the late Doris Reveena Foskey Barnes. In 1991 the family moved to Adrian where she grew up attending West Laurens High School. April always worked as a Server and Hostess making each patron’s visit a special event. She enjoyed people and never met a stranger. In 2011 she married William Jeffrey “Jeff” Cliett and settled in Douglas, Georgia where they built their family and lifelong lasting memories.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO