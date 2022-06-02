ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Heck of a Morning: Will Jon Jones fight before Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo?

By Mike Heck
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJon Jones is planning on making his UFC heavyweight debut this year, but will it actually happen?. On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers that question, along with...

www.mmafighting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spotify#Combat#Sports#Ufc#Google Podcasts#Iheartradio#Stitcher
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
Distractify

Simone Johnson's New Wrestling Name Has Drawn Criticism From Some Fans

When it comes to professional wrestlers that demonstrate massive crossover entertainment potential, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the first person that comes to mind. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was a mega star in the WWE before going on to set his sights on acting, and did a darn good job in many of his appearances. After all, the Fast & Furious franchise became a mega-blockbuster thanks to Dwayne.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 207 video: Alexander Volkov towers over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at faceoff

LAS VEGAS – Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their UFC Fight Night 207 headliner. After making weight on Friday morning, Volkov (34-10 MMA, 8-4 UFC) and Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) engaged in a traditional pre-fight staredown, getting a chance to size each other up prior to getting in the octagon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Hearn: I Got a Letter From Mayweather Promotions Telling Me To Stop Talking About Gervonta Davis

Eddie Hearn’s incessant overtures to Gervonta Davis resulted in a legal warning, according to the promoter. In recent weeks, Hearn, the outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing, has repeatedly stated his desire to sign Davis to a promotional contract, amid rumors that the hard-hitting Baltimore lightweight is on the outs with his longtime handlers at Mayweather Promotions.
COMBAT SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Responded To Kevin Durant Who Said Shannon Gets His Basketball Knowledge From Twitter: "I Was Watching Games Without Sound When You Was Like Six... I Got Kids Damn Near Your Age."

Kevin Durant has been going at the media now and then recently, his Twitter presence is quite interesting, to say the least. KD responds to fans regularly and seems to enjoy talking hoops as well, but what usually catches the most attention is when he calls out one of the many NBA media personalities that are usually sharing their takes over TV shows or social media platforms.
NBA
MiddleEasy

Mike Tyson Lays Out Conor McGregor’s Return: “Let Him Get 3 Fights & Build His Confidence”

Mike Tyson has suggested a plan for Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. McGregor has remained out of action due to an injury he picked up in his recent outing against Dustin Poirier. ‘The Notorious’ is on his path to nearing recovery as he heals from the broken fibula he suffered at UFC 264. McGregor had expressed interest in taking on the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his return.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney Outboxes George Kambosos To Become Undisputed at Lightweight

Devin Haney dared to be great and proved to be even better. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-based champ traveled to the other side of the world to fully unify the lightweight division. Haney delivered a masterclass performance in a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over George Kambosos Jr. Matching scores of 116-112 by judges Zoltan Enyedi and Benoit Roussel were far too close, while Pawel Kardyni had it 118-110 for the unbeaten American in their ESPN-televised main event Saturday evening (Sunday afternoon local time) in front of packed crowd of 41,129 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

Erin Blanchfield Would Love A Fight Against Idol Miesha Tate

Erin Blanchfield would love the opportunity to fight the former champion, Miesha Tate. With two UFC wins under her belt, rising flyweight Erin Blanchfield would be open to a fight with one of her idols. The 23-year-old Blanchfield has been rising up the ranks in the UFC flyweight division since her first win with the organization back in September of last year. The BJJ black belt sat down with Scott Fontana of the NY Post she recalls how she first got into MMA.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy