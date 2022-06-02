Heck of a Morning: Will Jon Jones fight before Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo?

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
Jorge Masvidal is facing “three felonies” after his alleged sneak attack on fellow UFC welterweight Colby Covington outside a Miami steakhouse last March. But “Gamebred” maintains his innocence and suggests “Chaos” is the real coward. A strange point of view considering this oddball confession.
We have finally heard from the man who was shot by Cain Velasquez. Back in February, Paul Bender took a bullet to the arm when driving around accused pedophile Harry Goularte Jr. Goularte was suspected of molesting Velasquez’s child, which resulted in the former UFC champion taking violent measures and ultimately his arrest.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
The lives of NBA players revolve around basketball, for the most part, especially the ones that stick around in the league for long, considering how difficult it is to carve out a long career at that level. However, the longevity and elite play come with their perks, bigger contracts, endorsements, generational wealth, and fame.
Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
When it comes to professional wrestlers that demonstrate massive crossover entertainment potential, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the first person that comes to mind. The most electrifying man in sports entertainment was a mega star in the WWE before going on to set his sights on acting, and did a darn good job in many of his appearances. After all, the Fast & Furious franchise became a mega-blockbuster thanks to Dwayne.
LAS VEGAS – Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik came face-to-face for the first time ahead of their UFC Fight Night 207 headliner. After making weight on Friday morning, Volkov (34-10 MMA, 8-4 UFC) and Rozenstruik (12-3 MMA, 6-3 UFC) engaged in a traditional pre-fight staredown, getting a chance to size each other up prior to getting in the octagon.
Dustin Poirier is speaking out about how it sucked to see Nick Diaz look like a shadow of his former self at UFC 266. It was Nick Diaz (26-10 MMA) vs Robbie Lawler (29-15 MMA) in the middleweight bout back in September of 2021 at UFC 266 in Paradise, Nevada. The outcome was Lawler defeating Diaz with a third round TKO.
Eddie Hearn’s incessant overtures to Gervonta Davis resulted in a legal warning, according to the promoter. In recent weeks, Hearn, the outspoken head of Matchroom Boxing, has repeatedly stated his desire to sign Davis to a promotional contract, amid rumors that the hard-hitting Baltimore lightweight is on the outs with his longtime handlers at Mayweather Promotions.
Kevin Durant has been going at the media now and then recently, his Twitter presence is quite interesting, to say the least. KD responds to fans regularly and seems to enjoy talking hoops as well, but what usually catches the most attention is when he calls out one of the many NBA media personalities that are usually sharing their takes over TV shows or social media platforms.
Mike Tyson has suggested a plan for Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC. McGregor has remained out of action due to an injury he picked up in his recent outing against Dustin Poirier. ‘The Notorious’ is on his path to nearing recovery as he heals from the broken fibula he suffered at UFC 264. McGregor had expressed interest in taking on the reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in his return.
Bo Nickal might already have some of the best wrestling in all of mixed martial arts but he didn’t need a single takedown to earn his first professional victory on Friday night. The three-time NCAA champion from Penn State scored a blistering knockout over John Noland less than one...
Devin Haney dared to be great and proved to be even better. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-based champ traveled to the other side of the world to fully unify the lightweight division. Haney delivered a masterclass performance in a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over George Kambosos Jr. Matching scores of 116-112 by judges Zoltan Enyedi and Benoit Roussel were far too close, while Pawel Kardyni had it 118-110 for the unbeaten American in their ESPN-televised main event Saturday evening (Sunday afternoon local time) in front of packed crowd of 41,129 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Chaos broke out following the Gervota Davis vs. Rolando Romero boxing event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York after a ‘sound disturbance’ had fans fearing an active shooter was in the building. Ten people were taken to hospital with minor injuries caused by crowd surges in...
Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on the advice offered up from Mike Tyson to UFC star Conor McGregor. Earlier this week the boxing legend, Tyson, suggested that McGregor (22-6 MMA) should get at least three wins under his belt before facing any elite competition. “After a defeat, you should...
Erin Blanchfield would love the opportunity to fight the former champion, Miesha Tate. With two UFC wins under her belt, rising flyweight Erin Blanchfield would be open to a fight with one of her idols. The 23-year-old Blanchfield has been rising up the ranks in the UFC flyweight division since her first win with the organization back in September of last year. The BJJ black belt sat down with Scott Fontana of the NY Post she recalls how she first got into MMA.
Comments / 0