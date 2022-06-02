ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

2022 Eagan High School graduate Allen Gong

Sun ThisWeek
Sun ThisWeek
 3 days ago
Please share with readers what you choose to do in your spare time and how you spent your high school time with friends and extra-curricular activities?

During my spare time, I'm usually out on a tennis court working on improving my game. Tennis has been a huge part of my life, and I've made many great memories and friends because of it. If tennis doesn't take up all my spare time, I love to hang out and volunteer with friends, play piano, and watch TV shows.

Do you have a chosen pathway after graduation and who or what inspired that choice?

After graduation I will be attending and playing Division III tennis at Johns Hopkins University. I'm not 100% sure what I want to major in, but I know it will either be computer science or neuroscience. I've always wanted to study at a prestigious university with great academics, and my parents have continuously supported me these past few years. It's also awesome that JHU has one the best Division III tennis programs in the nation.

Who was your favorite teacher or staff person in high school and why?

There are many Eagan High School staff members who I really like and appreciate, but if I had to choose one favorite staff member, it would be Jordon Stevens. Although I've never had him as a teacher, he's had a huge presence during my time at high school since he's the varsity tennis coach. He's very easygoing, fun to be around, and a great person and coach all around.

Share anything you wish about your family and support you have been given as you graduate and add new chapters to your life?

I want to take this opportunity to share my appreciation for how hard my parents work. The fact they can support both me and my older brother after going through some rough times in the past is something I'm extremely grateful for. I believe that I've been surrounded by people who helped me significantly in order to get to this point, and I'm excited to see the new chapters in my life after I graduate.

What else would you like our readers to know about you?

One interesting thing about my life is that I lived in Thailand for two years. I went to the International School of Bangkok for second and third grade. It was an awesome experience that opened my mind up to the diversity in cultures and traditions around the world. Also, I was able to ride an elephant during my time there, and that was quite the unforgettable experience!

Sun ThisWeek

Sun ThisWeek

Dakota County, MN
Sun ThisWeek and Dakota County Tribune serve the Apple Valley, Burnsville, Farmington, Eagan, Lakeville & Rosemount communities.

