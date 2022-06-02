Graduate Q&A: Dismas Agger,District 196 Adult Basic Education

Family: I am married with two kids (boys) and I live in Apple Valley.

How long have you been working toward earning your General Education Development diploma?

I started working toward my GED from August 2020 in Tanzania and I joined ABE in September 2021 to prepare for my last subject exam.

What are your plans after graduation?

My plan after graduation is to further my education in college. I am hoping to study business which will help me in my career here in the U.S. and give me strategies to grow my tourism business in Tanzania (Natural Attraction Safaris).

Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?

I am lucky that I am surrounded by amazing people. My wife is a math teacher and she was there to help me study. My in-laws were also there to help (they stay with our kids when we are busy). I would also like to thank my ABE Teacher, Ms. Darcy, she was very patient with me and tried her best to give me all the material I needed.

What’s your favorite memory about Adult Basic Education?

My favorite memory about ABE is the people I met there, everyone was very helpful in one way or another. I also loved the diversity in our class.

What advice would you give to other students earning their GED diploma through ABE?

My advice for other students who are earning their GED diploma would be not to give up, things might look difficult along the way, but perseverance is the key to your success.