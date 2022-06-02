ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers' Alex Mack: Agrees to reworked contract

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

The 49ers and Mack agreed to a re-worked deal Thursday, lowering his base salary for 2022 and 2023, Field Yates...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Eagles' Shane Steichen takes over full-time play-calling duties under Nick Sirianni for 2022

The Eagles will have a new play-caller to go along with their new toys in 2022. Well, sort of. A year after serving as coach Nick Sirianni's right-hand man, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will take over full-time play-calling duties starting this season, he told reporters Thursday. Sirianni suggested late in 2021 that he and Steichen had shared the responsibility for much of their first season in Philadelphia, but Steichen clarified this week that he became the primary play-caller about midway through last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Retirement#American Football#Espn
CBS Sports

Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Agrees to one-year deal

Johnson and the Browns have reached an agreement on a one-year deal worth $2.43 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Johnson was originally tendered by the Browns, which gave them the ability to match any other offer he received. Without any substantial offers, the running back has ultimately opted to take the deal with Cleveland. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt the primary two backs in the offense, Johnson projects to again be the next-man-up should either go down with an injury. He averaged 5.34 yards per attempt on 100 carries for the team in 2021 while finding the end zone three times.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Roughed up by Braves on Thursday

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Available behind opener

Hernandez will be available out of the bullpen for Friday's game against the Giants, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Hernandez was listed as the starting pitcher for Friday's matchup, but Richard Bleier will serve as the opener against San Francisco. However, Hernandez will be available to serve as a bulk reliever since he isn't dealing with an injury.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Producing despite strikeouts

Lowe hit .284/.337/.531 but struck out 35 times across 81 at-bats with Triple-A Durham in May. Lowe struck out at a 38 percent clip in his first taste of the big leagues, and that mark has remained consistent with Durham. He's still managing to produce -- he has five home runs and two stolen bases across 99 plate appearances -- but his inability to make consistent contact could prevent him from getting another immediate chance with the Rays.
DURHAM, NC
CBS Sports

Rays' Manuel Margot: Added to Friday's lineup

Margot (leg) is starting Friday's game against the White Sox. Margot was initially slated to take a seat Friday after dealing with a leg issue during Friday's win over the Rangers, but he'll ultimately start in right field and bat third. Brett Phillips will come off the bench.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Corey Dickerson: Exits with apparent injury

Dickerson was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Cubs in the middle of the second inning due to an apparent left calf injury, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Dickerson didn't make a plate appearance to begin Saturday's matinee, but he appeared to tweak something...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Moved to DH due to thumb

Perez is starting at designated hitter Friday against the Astros and may not be able to catch this weekend, Josh Vernier of 610 Sports Kansas City reports. He was in the Royals' original lineup at catcher but was moved to DH as his ailing thumb continues to bother him. MJ Melendez is starting at catcher in Perez's place.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Felix Bautista: Pitches clean inning Friday

Bautista pitched a perfect inning in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians. Bautista has put together a seven-inning scoreless streak in his last seven outings, picking up a win, two holds and a 6:3 K:BB in that span. The right-hander continues to put together quality appearances with a 2.05 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 23:9 K:BB through 22 innings overall. Bautista has primarily functioned as a setup man to closer Jorge Lopez lately, though the former has also logged two saves this season.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Roansy Contreras: One out shy of quality start

Contreras allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in 5.2 innings during Saturday's win over the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor in the decision. Contreras was excellent through five innings, but a one-out Ketel Marte double, an error and a wild pitch allowed Arizona...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy