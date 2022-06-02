State releases videos on mental health crisis holds

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on the 18th day of May 2022 Flying Eagle Ranch, LLC of Gardnerville, Nevada made application to the State Engineer of Nevada for permission to change the point of diversion and place of use of 0.0292 c.f.s., 15 a.f.a., a portion of water heretofore appropriated under Permit 70884, Certificate 18922. Water will be diverted from an underground source at a point located within the SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 24, T12N, R19E, MDB&M or at a point from which the SE corner of said Section 24 bears S 46 degrees 08 minutes 23 seconds E, a distance of 5,610 feet (approx. 4 miles S-SW of downtown Minden, NV). Water will be used for irrigation and domestic purposes from January 1st to December 31st of each year. The existing point of diversion was located within the SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 19, T12N, R20E, MDB&M or at a point from which the SW corner of said Section 19 bears S 88 degrees 46 minutes 27 seconds W, a distance of 2,316 feet. Water was used for irrigation and domestic purposes from January 1st to December 31st of each year.

