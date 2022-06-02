ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

State releases videos on mental health crisis holds

By Staff Reports
Record-Courier
 4 days ago

With concerns about mental health spiking after multiple mass shootings around the country, the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health released educational videos explaining the involuntary mental health crisis hold process in Nevada. "These videos come at such an important time when many are experiencing increased stressors and...

www.recordcourier.com

Record-Courier

Douglas County legal - 24757

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that on the 18th day of May 2022 Flying Eagle Ranch, LLC of Gardnerville, Nevada made application to the State Engineer of Nevada for permission to change the point of diversion and place of use of 0.0292 c.f.s., 15 a.f.a., a portion of water heretofore appropriated under Permit 70884, Certificate 18922. Water will be diverted from an underground source at a point located within the SW1/4 NW1/4 Section 24, T12N, R19E, MDB&M or at a point from which the SE corner of said Section 24 bears S 46 degrees 08 minutes 23 seconds E, a distance of 5,610 feet (approx. 4 miles S-SW of downtown Minden, NV). Water will be used for irrigation and domestic purposes from January 1st to December 31st of each year. The existing point of diversion was located within the SE1/4 SW1/4 Section 19, T12N, R20E, MDB&M or at a point from which the SW corner of said Section 19 bears S 88 degrees 46 minutes 27 seconds W, a distance of 2,316 feet. Water was used for irrigation and domestic purposes from January 1st to December 31st of each year.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

First class of online students graduates in person

Around two-thirds of the 21 graduates from Douglas County’s first online public school received their diplomas at an in-person ceremony on Friday. Five Douglas Nevada Online members of the class of 2022 graduated with advanced diplomas. Kaitlyn Anderson, Kasen Boggs, Wynter Cuzzort, Bren Andrea Duma-og, Sophia Garedakis and Dakota...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Early voting continues in Douglas

Early in-person voting in the June 14 Flag Day Primary continues 10 a.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. Polls will be open until 2 p.m. and will reopen through next week in the run-up to the election. Roughly 7.6 percent of Douglas County’s active voters had...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Record-Courier

Most Beautiful Bike Ride today

After a two-year hiatus, the 29th “America’s Most Beautiful Bike Ride – Lake Tahoe” returns today with more than 3,000 bicyclists from all over the country to ride around the 72-mile shoreline of Lake Tahoe. This ride is not a race but a fully supported bike...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Local
Nevada Health
State
Nevada State
Record-Courier

Carson Valley Days schedule released

The Carson Valley Active 20-30 Club No. 85 has spent the past six months planning the 112th year of Carson Valley Days. “Our 15 members are excited to see our hard work pay off and welcome everyone in our community next weekend,” said Patrick Thorne. “The following is some info for folks in the Carson Valley.”
MINDEN, NV
Record-Courier

The June 3,2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Carson Valley graduations continue noon today with Douglas Nevada Online and ASPIRE Academy graduates at 2 p.m., both at the CVIC Hall in Minden. Created during the pandemic to accommodate students, the online school had the second largest enrollment in the district in 2020. Deputy Community...
MINDEN, NV

