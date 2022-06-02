ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Hopeful for training camp return

Thibodeaux (undisclosed) remains in a non-contact jersey, but the team is hopeful for a training camp return, Ryan...

CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Sitting Friday

Stallings is not in the starting lineup for Friday's contest versus the Giants. Stallings will take a rest Friday after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's game. Nick Fortes will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Giants' Luis Gonzalez: Dealing with leg contusion

Gonzalez exited Friday's game against the Marlins with a lower-leg contusion and X-rays were negative, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. He was hit on the leg just below his right knee by a pitch in his first at-bat of the game and had to exit. It sounds like he dodged a serious injury and is likely day-to-day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Eagles' Shane Steichen takes over full-time play-calling duties under Nick Sirianni for 2022

The Eagles will have a new play-caller to go along with their new toys in 2022. Well, sort of. A year after serving as coach Nick Sirianni's right-hand man, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will take over full-time play-calling duties starting this season, he told reporters Thursday. Sirianni suggested late in 2021 that he and Steichen had shared the responsibility for much of their first season in Philadelphia, but Steichen clarified this week that he became the primary play-caller about midway through last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Garrett Cooper: Ready to go Friday

Cooper is starting at designated hitter and batting second in Friday's matchup with the Giants. Cooper will return to the lineup after missing Thursday's contest with a side injury. He's produced at least one hit in seven of his last eight games, going 12-for-31 with a homer, seven RBI and three runs over that stretch.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Dealing with ankle injury

Contreras exited Thursday's game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch in the ankle, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. X-rays showed no structural damage, so Contreras can be considered day-to-day for the time being. The Cubs have a short turnaround before a day game on Friday, so it's likely that Contreras won't be in the lineup. P.J. Higgins would take over as the primary catcher if Contreras is in for a lengthy absence, as Yan Gomes (oblique) is also sidelined.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serving as DH in nightcap

Ohtani is serving as the designated hitter in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees. Ohtani was the starting pitcher during Thursday's matinee, and he allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in three innings to take the loss. He also went 1-for-5 with two strikeouts at the plate, and he'll remain in the lineup as the designated hitter and bat second during the second game of the twin bill. Ohtani's usage during the doubleheader marks the first time since 1945 that a player has served as the starting pitcher in a matinee before starting the second game of a twin bill as a non-pitcher.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Travis Swaggerty: Called up Saturday

Swaggerty was called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Swaggerty got called up Saturday after he's batted .280 with four homers, 22 RBI, 20 runs and five stolen bases over 132 at-bats in 35 games with Indianapolis this season. The Pirates' 2018 first-round pick will make his MLB debut Sunday versus the Diamondbacks. He'll offer the Pirates another option in the while Ben Gamel (hamstring) remains out of the lineup.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Vikings' Johnny Mundt: On track for training camp

Mundt (knee) has been working on the side during OTAs but believes he'll be ready to go by training camp in late July, Chris Tomasson of twincities.com reports. Mundt was deployed almost exclusively as a blocker during his five years in Los Angeles before the Vikings signed him as a backup to Irv Smith this offseason. His path to targets in 2022 isn't clear barring an injury to Smith, and even then Minnesota probably would prefer to throw the ball to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen or Dalvin Cook underneath.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Austin Gomber: Roughed up by Braves on Thursday

Gomber (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings. Gomber got out of the first inning allowing only a walk, but the Braves got to him for four runs over the next two frames. He hurled a scoreless fourth before serving up a grand slam to Travis d'Arnaud in the fifth that sealed his fate. Gomber recently had a promising month-long run, tossing five quality starts across six appearances between April 23 and May 22. His past two outings have been disastrous, however, as he's allowed a combined 17 runs over 6.1 innings. That has pushed his season ERA up to 6.54 and removed him from fantasy consideration in almost every format. Gomber is slated to next take the mound in San Francisco next week.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Exits with hamstring tightness

Ward left Friday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness. He made a diving attempt in the outfield and chased down the ball before throwing it into the infield and it seems he tweaked his hamstring at some point during that play. As it is just being labeled tightness and not a strain, Ward should be considered day-to-day for now.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Beats shift twice

Thomas went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 8-6 win over the Pirates. The lefty-batting Thomas found a way to beat the shift. He pulled both homers over the right-center field fence, including the longest of five blasts hit by the Diamondbacks, a 432-footer that tied the game in the third inning. The rookie entered the contest on a 4-for-31 (.129) run, as opponents found success when deploying shifts against him, after Thomas opened his MLB career with a .963 OPS over 14 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Kris Bubic: Potential starter Saturday

Bubic is on the Royals' taxi squad and could be promoted to the active roster to start Saturday at home versus the Astros, Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star reports. Bubic has made three starts for Triple-A Omaha since he was sent down on May 12. He's struggled with a 6.59 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 17:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings, but the Royals are set to need a fresh arm in their rotation with Zack Greinke (elbow) sidelined until mid-June.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Excellent in rehab start

Strasburg (neck) tossed six scoreless innings for Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. He gave up one hit and one walk while striking out four and throwing 83 pitches. He was also excellent in his prior rehab start, so it's fair to wonder if his next start might come in the big leagues.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Rockies' Colton Welker: Requires surgery

Welker (shoulder) will undergo surgery in the coming weeks, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports. Welker has been sidelined since late April due to a shoulder issue, and he'll be forced to undergo a procedure that will likely keep him out for the rest of the season. However, the Rockies are hopeful that he'll be able to participate in the Arizona Fall League, and it's possible he joins the major-league club in 2023 as long as he returns to full health by next season.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Kevin Pillar: Season likely over

Pillar (shoulder) will get surgery Tuesday, which essentially ends his season, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. While Pillar is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list later this summer, the surgery likely means we won't see him until 2023. Pillar went 1-for-12 with zero home runs and zero steals in four games for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mike Ford: DFA'd Saturday

Ford was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Saturday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Ford came into Saturday having only started one of the past six games and he was ultimately designated for assignment after the Mariners acquired Ryan Borucki from the Blue Jays via trade. He will now either report to Triple-A Tacoma, get claimed by another team or be released outright. Ford owns a .188 average with a double, five RBI and a run scored over 32 at-bats in 16 games with the Mariners and Giants this season.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: To IL with hamstring tear

Rios was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right hamstring tear that will not require surgery, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. This is a pretty serious injury and manager Dave Roberts said it would be "a handful of weeks" before Rios would return to action, per J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News. Rios suffered the injury Thursday while running to first base. Eddy Alvarez was added to the roster in his place.
LOS ANGELES, CA

