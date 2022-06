A Wi-Fi-based smart light dimmer or fan speed controller allows you to control the light brightness, fan speed, or any connected AC load using your smartphone or web interface wirelessly. Although you can buy such smart light dimmers or fan regulators, they’re often expensive and require registration and an internet connection to work. This could be unreliable and may not work if the network connection is poor or the internet isn’t available.

