'He was so beautiful, but he was really mean to me': 9-year-old girl continues to recover from cougar attack

At nine years old, Lily Kryzhanivskyy is already showcasing her musical talent on her YouTube channel , writing songs about Thanksgiving, dancing and something near and dear to many kids of her age, telling a creepy monster to go away.

Over the weekend, however, Lily found herself battling something much more real and much more scary: A cougar.

"She did tell me, 'He was so beautiful, but he was really mean me,'" Lily's uncle Alex Mantsevich recalled of his conversation via phone with Lily.

Just days after being attacked by a cougar, Alex says Lily is making tremendous strides in her recovery, which is nothing short of a miracle considering just days ago, had the right pieces not fallen into place, we could be telling a much different story.

"The mom was actually screaming, 'Where's my girl? Where's my girl? Has anybody seen my girl?'" Aleksey Osipenko recalled from the day Lily was attacked.

Aleksey was riding his four-wheeler and saw a group in the distance in a panic, so he rushed over to help, unsure of exactly what was going on.

"I thought maybe she fell down from a rock or maybe broke her leg or something like that happened," Aleksey said. "And then I heard the screaming noise from the woods."

Aleksey ran toward the screaming. He called out but received no response.

"He was looking everywhere until he heard tiny little sounds in the bushes," Alex said.

Aleksey checked the bushes and found the unimaginable.

"I saw the cougar grab the girl by her head and just dragging her into the woods," Aleskey said.

Aleksey scared the animal away and immediately grabbed Lily.

"She was conscious the whole time. She was talking to me," Aleksey said of the approximate 35 mile drive to the hospital. "We said, 'Do you want to say something?' and she would say, 'I love my family.'"

Aleksey credits another man he was with, a former police officer who had a first-aid kit on him, with keeping Lily stable on the long drive to the hospital. Once in Davenport, Lily was flown by helicopter to Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane.

After a few days in the ICU, Alex says his niece is awake and speaking of the terrifying ordeal.

"Physically, yes, but mentally she's not damaged. She's clearly understanding and she's not in shock," Alex said.

Astounding resilience from a 9-year-old girl who remembers everything.

"She says, 'I felt how he was dragging me. I felt every bite,'" Alex said his niece told him. "She's not thinking like a child. She's asking for memories and stuff to keep."

Stuff even most adults would never want to see again after surviving a cougar attack.

"She asked the officer when he came to visit her in the hospital for a memory, 'Could you bring me a chunk of his skin and a couple of nails?'" Lily requested, according to Alex. "She asked the nurses to save her clothes and shoes, but obviously they are covered in blood."

Lily's focus, and her family's, is now on the recovery ahead of her. Alex says her parents are taking shifts watching over her in the hospital and a GoFundMe page has already raised nearly $85,000 as of Wednesday to help with medical expenses.

"Her first concern was when she saw her hands and fingers wrapped. She's like, 'Mom how am I going to play the piano now?'" Alex said his niece asked. "We're praying for a full recovery of her fingers, that way she can continue to do what she loves to do."

While Lily Kryzhanivskyy is used to showcasing her musical talents, it's her bravery which is on full display now as she keeps working to recover from the attack.