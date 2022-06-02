ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

All Methed Up: Florida Man Arrested Lurking In Neighborhood, Peeking Through Windows

By Jake Grissom
 3 days ago
A 24-year-old Florida man has been arrested after deputies say he was lurking in a neighborhood and made creepy statements to residents in the area.

According to investigators, neighbors in a Punta Gorda subdivision alerted deputies to a suspicious man in the area. That man was identified as 24-year-old Shane Sexton.

As a deputy arrived on the scene, they observed a white male without a shirt, walking a bicycle between two trailers on Sunkist Drive and recognized Sexton from past interactions.

When Sexton saw law enforcement, he got onto his bicycle and began to peddle away.

When emergency lights were activated, Sexton began to quickly flee. When verbal commands to stop were ignored, the deputy began chasing Sexton for approximately 140 yards where Sexton attempted to conceal himself in the woods.

Sexton exited the wooded area when commanded and was taken into custody.

While walking the same path back to the patrol vehicle, the deputy located $21.00 and a cellophane wrapper next to each other. The contents inside the cellophane wrapper tested positive for methamphetamine which Sexton later admitted being in possession of.

When the deputy met with the neighbor on the scene, they told deputies that Sexton had shown up at their property and uttered “I was at your finance job watching her.”

Deputies say that Sexton has been causing concern for the homeowners in the area and has recently been observed peeking into windows and trespassing

Sexton was transported to the Charlotte County Jail on the following charges:

  • Possession of a controlled substance without prescription
  • Possession or use of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Resisting Officer without Violence
  • Loitering or Prowling

“My hope is that citizens of Charlotte County, and those visiting here, will contact us when they observe any suspicious activity,” says Sheriff Bill Prummell. “The more information we have, the better we are able to eliminate criminal activity in your area,” he adds.

#Windows#Loitering#Sunkist Drive#Tennessee Man Killed
