Counselors Available after Shooting at Grant High School in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CNS) - Counselors will be available Thursday for students at Ulysses S. Grant High School, site of a suspected drive-by shooting that injured one student, to help and support students and employees.

A student and family wellness hotline is also available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 213-241-3840.

Grant High School in Van Nuys was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a teenage boy was shot and wounded outside the school in what police said they believed was a gang-related shooting.

The shooting occurred at about 3:24 p.m. as students were being dismissed from the school at 13000 Oxnard St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department.

The LAPD further reported that the shots might have come from a vehicle, and officers were searching for a green Honda Accord.

"Preliminary info is that today at approximately 3:24 (p.m.), a male juvenile was shot in the area of Oxnard St. & Coldwater Canyon, in front of a high school, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. This incident is believed to be gang related," the LAPD tweeted at 4:22 p.m.

The high school was locked down as authorities investigated the shooting.

The district "will have a team of counselors on-site ready to help and support our students and employees," Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and Board of Education President Kelly Gonez said in a joint statement.