ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Counselors Available after Shooting at Grant High School in Van Nuys

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jZfZf_0fyFpUww00
Photo: Getty Images

VAN NUYS (CNS) - Counselors will be available Thursday for students at Ulysses S. Grant High School, site of a suspected drive-by shooting that injured one student, to help and support students and employees.

A student and family wellness hotline is also available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 213-241-3840.

Grant High School in Van Nuys was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a teenage boy was shot and wounded outside the school in what police said they believed was a gang-related shooting.

The shooting occurred at about 3:24 p.m. as students were being dismissed from the school at 13000 Oxnard St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department.

The LAPD further reported that the shots might have come from a vehicle, and officers were searching for a green Honda Accord.

"Preliminary info is that today at approximately 3:24 (p.m.), a male juvenile was shot in the area of Oxnard St. & Coldwater Canyon, in front of a high school, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. This incident is believed to be gang related," the LAPD tweeted at 4:22 p.m.

The high school was locked down as authorities investigated the shooting.

The district "will have a team of counselors on-site ready to help and support our students and employees," Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and Board of Education President Kelly Gonez said in a joint statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Key News Network

Trespassing Suspect Arrested in Stevenson Ranch

Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Deputies from Newhall responded to a scene at Pico Canyon and Marriott Way in the unincorporated community of Stevenson Ranch for a Black male who was described as a trespassing suspect at the Arco station around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Van Nuys, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Motorcycle crash claimed the life of an off-duty Whittier police officer

Whittier, California – An off-duty officer with the Whittier Police Department was killed in a motorcycle accident that took place on Saturday near Lynwood. Crews were sent to Martin Luther King Boulevard and Beechwood Avenue after receiving a report of a crash at approximately 3:32 p.m. The report said a man was lying on the ground while the motorcycle was caught in flames.
WHITTIER, CA
foxla.com

Whittier Police officer dies after off-duty crash

WHITTIER, Calif. - A Whittier police officer has died after being involved in an off-duty traffic collision, according to the department. Officer Lanell Whitfield died after a crash in the city of Lynwood Saturday, according to a Facebook post from the department. "It is with great sadness that our department...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Suspect in Encino hospital stabbing identified by police

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified the man suspected of stabbing multiple people inside Encino Hospital Medical Center Friday afternoon. Police say 35-year-old Ashkan Amirsoleymani stabbed two nurses and a doctor inside the hospital, which is located at 16237 Ventura Blvd. Amirsoleymani was arrested Friday evening after barricading himself inside a room in the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
sgvcitywatch.com

Beer & Brawls: Police Jail Men Accused of Mayhem at Glendora, Covina Bars

GLENDORA - Two men were arrested June 1, accused of being involved in two knife attacks at two different bars 10 days prior. Kevin Fernandez, 27, and Ahmad Ibrahim, 29, were booked at the Glendora jail. Fernandez, identified as a Mongols Outlaw Motorcycle Gang member, was booked on suspicion of aggravated mayhem and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury. Ibrahim was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felony accessory after the fact, according to the Glendora Police Department.
GLENDORA, CA
foxla.com

1 dead in Covina liquor store shooting

COVINA, Calif. - A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally wounding a man inside a liquor store in Covina, authorities said Sunday. A person of interest was taken into custody Saturday by Covina police officers. He was later identified as Luis Gonzalez, of West Covina, who was arrested on suspicion of murder.
COVINA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Lapd#Board Of Education
KION News Channel 5/46

Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man stabbed a doctor and two nurses inside a Southern California hospital emergency ward on Friday and remained inside a room for hours before police arrested him, authorities said. The man walked into Encino Hospital Medical Center in the San Fernando Valley shortly before 4 p.m., Los Angeles police Officer The post Doctor, nurses stabbed at California hospital; man arrested appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
KTLA

Washington man wanted on murder charges arrested in Pomona

A man arrested in Pomona late Friday night in connection to human trafficking and exploitation of a prostitute has been identified as an escaped murder suspect from Tacoma, Washington. The man was arrested just before midnight while officers from the Pomona Police Department Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Team were conducting surveillance in the area of […]
POMONA, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy