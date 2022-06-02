ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2022 Stat Prediction for Jared Goff

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o1Cbq_0fyFkRys00

SI All Lions provides its prediction for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's stat line in 2022.

Jared Goff's grace period with the Detroit Lions and their fans is over.

Goff, who was acquired by the Lions as part of the Matthew Stafford blockbuster trade with the L.A. Rams last offseason, didn't exactly light the world on fire in his first season in the Motor City, either.

In fact, the 27-year-old signal-caller finished the 2021 campaign with just 19 passing touchdowns and 3,245 yards, both single-season lows for Goff during a season in which he suited up for at least 14 games. The former Rams quarterback played in exactly 14 games a season ago, and also recorded a QBR of only 39.5, ranking 24th among 31 qualified passers.

And, he didn't win over many fans during his first 10 games in a Detroit uniform. During that span, he threw for just 10 touchdowns, to go along with six interceptions and five fumbles lost.

Goff did manage to produce a strong finish to the year, though. In his final four games, he threw for nine touchdowns and 965 yards, to go along with only two interceptions.

Now, the hope is that he can carry that positive momentum into the 2022 campaign.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite an inconsistent season from Goff in 2021, Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and the team's front-office brass decided not to add a quarterback this offseason, showcasing their confidence in the seventh-year pro.

"Jared played good football for us late in the year, so we have a lot of optimism about Jared going forward. So, we have a quarterback," Holmes told reporters during the annual league meeting in late March. "If you’re asking, like, why did we not kind of hop into that world (of going after a quarterback this offseason), we’re happy with where Jared’s at right now. We’re looking forward to him having a productive year for us."

Goff has the organization's backing, and now he has to go out and prove that it's warranted.

I believe that he's due for at least a semi-bounceback campaign, due in part to the additions of DJ Chark and Jameson Williams to the receivers room this offseason.

So, I'm willing to predict that Goff throws for 24 touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 3,806 yards during the upcoming season.

Expectations For Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams in 2022 (; 2:22)

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Falcons Sends Jordan Love to Atlanta for Young Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons made one of the most famous trades in NFL history nearly 30 years ago. In that transaction, the Packers sent a draft pick to the Falcons in exchange for backup quarterback Brett Favre. Favre, of course, went onto have a Hall of Fame career mostly spent with the Packers. In this proposed deal, it is the Packers who would be sending a backup quarterback, this time Jordan Love, to the Falcons. Instead of a draft pick, however, Green Bay would receive a young up-and-coming wide receiver.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Super Bowl Quarterback Could Become First in NFL History to Lose to All 32 Teams

One NFL quarterback could make some unwanted history this year. As mentioned by Pro Football Talk, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is on the verge of losing to all 32 NFL teams and would be the first quarterback to reach that mark. As of now, Ryan, who previously played for the Atlanta Falcons, has lost to 29 teams, and even if he doesn't reach 32 this year, the 2016 NFL MVP could still set a record.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is going to have a crazy fall. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be covering both college football and the National Football League. Thankfully, the Herbstreits have a solid family foundation. Kirk has been married to his wife, Allison, since 1998. Hopefully they're...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Release Veteran Wide Receiver After Tavon Austin Signing

On Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills officially announced the signing of former first-round pick Tavon Austin. In order to make room for him on the roster, they parted ways with another wide receiver. The Bills have released wideout Malik Williams. He'll now have an opportunity to join an NFL roster...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Larry Brown Sports

Mason Rudolph takes swipe at Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger was openly unhappy when the Pittsburgh Steelers used a third-round draft pick on Mason Rudolph in 2018. That set the stage for what became a bit of an awkward relationship between the two quarterbacks, and Rudolph clearly has not forgotten about it. Rudolph is now the veteran in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Honest Comment On Cowboys Future: Fans React

Over the past few seasons, analysts have suggested the Dallas Cowboys move on from running back Ezekiel Elliott. A multitude of injuries and off-field incidents along with a downturn in play had some questioning the former Ohio State star. As he heads into potentially the final year of his contract with the Cowboys, though, he's not worried about the future.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dan Campbell offers up some wild criteria for OC Ben Johnson to call plays

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell still hasn’t decided who will be the primary offensive playcaller this coming season. Campbell took over the duties last season when coordinator Anthony Lynn was dumped, and the offense perked up significantly. But new offensive coordinator Ben Johnson played a key role in the stronger finish, and he’s a viable candidate to call the plays too.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Usa Today Network
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

T.O. to look past Hall of Fame beef, attend Young's induction

WALNUT CREEK -- Four years ago, Terrell Owens became the only living inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame to not attend his enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio. Owens was voted into the Hall of Fame in his third year of eligibility. The two-year snub of Owens was controversial.
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Giants Sends Former First Round Wide Receiver to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers had a very strong draft class in 2021. With their first round pick was Eric Stokes, who turned out to be one of the best rookie cornerbacks in the NFL. While the Stokes selection worked out incredibly well for the Packers, at the time of the draft, there were many fans upset that the team did not take a wide receiver. Green Bay did take a wide receiver, Amari Rodgers, in the third round. Many of their targeted first round wide receivers were already off the board by the time they took Stokes at pick 29. One of those former targets, Kadarius Toney, is rumored to be on the trading block.
GREEN BAY, WI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy