CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Retired Army Master Sgt. Ronnie Glynn has announced he is running to serve Clarksville in the 67th District of the Tennessee State House. “I’m running because I want our students, teachers and neighborhood schools to be supported by our state government; I want every Clarksvillian to benefit from the unprecedented growth we are experiencing, not just those at the top, and I want veterans to have access to the resources they need to prosper after stepping up to serve,” said Glynn.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO