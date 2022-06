The cast of “Selling Sunset” has won Best Docu-Reality Series at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela and more stars from the hit Netflix series took the stage to accept their award alongside producer Adam DiVello. The golden popcorn was a big win for “Selling Sunset,” as the show beat out “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” “Summer House” and “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Stause is also nominated in the Best Reality Star category against Chris “CT” Tamburello (“The Challenge”), Lindsay Hubbard (“Summer...

TV SERIES ・ 36 MINUTES AGO