Wisconsin officials have identified Douglas K. Uhde, 56, as the suspected shooter of a retired judge on Friday, according to the state’s Department of Justice.Juneau County Circuit Court Judge John Roemer, 68, was found dead at his New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home on Friday evening. Officers discovered the retired judge zip-tied to a chair with gunshot wounds.Udhe is hospitalized in critical condition after a self-inflicted gun shot wound.The alleged gunman was convicted in 2005 of armed burglary and has a previous weapons charge on his record. Judge Roemer presided over the burglary trial where Uhde was sentenced to six years...

NEW LISBON, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO