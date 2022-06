OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee rescinded two emergency orders related to COVID-19 on June 1, saying they are no longer necessary. Proclamation 20-56 addressed restrictions on tribes’ money use. Washington state codes had restrictions on how tribes could spend fuel tax refund money, which the proclamation waived. It said that tribes reported these restrictions were making it more difficult to respond to the pandemic, motivating Inslee to issue the proclamation.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO