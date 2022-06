NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene (DOHMH) confirmed on Wednesday, June 1, that two people have now died from Legionnaires’ disease and the number of cases has increased to 24 since May 3. Health officials said four people are currently hospitalized. The latest figures were shared as part of an update into the investigation into a community cluster of the disease identified in the Highbridge and Melrose sections of The Bronx (ZIP codes 10452 and 10456) and bordering communities, as announced by the department and reported on Saturday, May 21, by Norwood News.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO