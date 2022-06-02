Oman backs US-based Crusoe Energy 2022 bitcoin mining pilot project

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Cardano founder Hoskinson trolls Solana after another network halt. The crypto community had hardly forgotten about Solana’s outage that took place last week before another halting bore down. The Solana Mainnet Beta struggled with the issue for about four and a half hours and, later, validators managed to restart the main network. According to Anatoly Yakovenko, Solana Labs’ co-founder, there was a bug that made nodes generate different outputs, which led to a consensus failure and eventually shut down the network. Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson rushed to comment on the incident, suggesting to Solana’ developers a video about how to fix old video games. Hoskinson later explained that the reason for his sarcastic remark was that the Solana community has mercilessly mocked Cardano for trying to do things right and use expert judgment and formal methods to avoid such problems.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO