Oman backs US-based Crusoe Energy 2022 bitcoin mining pilot project

By Florence Muchai
cryptopolitan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrusoe Energy, a Bitcoin mining firm, is putting up equipment in Muscat, Oman to collect flared gas. The Middle Eastern Oman Investment Authority was one of Crusoe’s investors in an April financing round that raised $350 million. The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) holds 38% of the...

www.cryptopolitan.com

