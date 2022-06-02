ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, SC

SC woman put gun to teen's head, in his mouth, then tried to abandon him, warrants say

By Stephanie Moore
WYFF4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION, S.C. — An Upstate woman is accused of putting a gun in a teen's mouth and then trying to abandon the teen at a police...

www.wyff4.com

Comments / 3

Maggie Bettis
2d ago

There is more to this story and I'd like to know the story. Why did she do these things? In any case I hope she has a conscious, and that this haunts her till her dying days, hopefully the courts will give her a very lengthy sentence so that she not be walking out in a few years under good behavior or anything like that. Was she just on drugs or what though I'd really like to know

Reply
2
Related
WYFF4.com

Officers searching for suspect in deadly Upstate robbery

ANDERSON, S.C. — Two men are facing charges following a deadly shooting in Anderson County. That's according to police in Anderson. Officers said they responded to a domestic dispute at an apartment complex on Double Oaks Court on Tuesday. They said when they arrived they found Cormyus Dennis with...
ANDERSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Police release of names of shooting victims

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Police in Asheville have identified two people shot and killed in West Asheville. Detectives say they're continuing their investigation into the shooting deaths of Adrian Romero-Valdez and Ahmed Deshawn Shivers, who died from gunshot wounds just after 2 p.m. June 4th Saturday afternoon on Bingham Road. Next of kin have been notified.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Union, SC
Union, SC
Crime & Safety
WYFF4.com

Missing teen from NC may be in Simpsonville, police say

FOREST CITY, N.C. — UPDATE 3:52 p.m.: Brooklyn Anderson has been found. No other information was provided by officials. A missing girl from North Carolina could be in the Upstate, according to the Forest City Police Department. Police said they were called to M.D. Blanton Road in Forest City...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Sc#Wyff News 4 Rrb#Larissa Ferguson Means
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 airlifted following head-on crash in South Carolina

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers announced that one person died following a crash on Saturday night. Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:25 p.m. along Highway 121. According to troopers, the driver of a Kia was traveling along Highway 121 when they crossed...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMBF

Man arrested for threatening multiple South Carolina schools

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A South Carolina man is facing federal charges for threatening public schools, according to U.S. Attorney Corey Ellis. U.S. Attorney Ellis said Jonathan Trent Patterson, 22, of Belton is accused of electronically transmitting multiple shooting threats relating to several schools. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Police investigating hit and run in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Coroner's Office says a person was killed in a hit and run crash Friday night. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on South Murray Avenue and Johnson Street in Anderson, according to the coroner. The coroner says the victim was hit by a...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Man killed by bail bondsman in Gastonia

More than 7,800 CMS educators responded to the state-wide survey. The expanded subsidies will help make childcare more affordable for working-class families. USC Lancaster students and professors donated suitcases full of supplies for Ukrainian refugees and soldiers. Updated: 13 hours ago. The shooting happened at the District Apartments. They're located...
GASTONIA, NC
FOX Carolina

Hit-and-run incident in Anderson leaves one person dead

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson City Police Department confirmed that one person died on Friday night following a hit-and-run. Officers said the crash happened near Murray Avenue and Johnson Street at around 11:14 p.m. When crews arrived, they found the victim lying in the roadway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
ANDERSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy