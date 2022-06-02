ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Begins, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee -- honoring her 70 years on the throne -- is officially underway with the royal family, and that includes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... although they're not exactly in the Queen's spotlight. The 4-day celebration kicked off with a military parade in front of...

TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Still Wants To Be A Senior Working Royal? Duke, Duchess Of Sussex Reportedly Struggling As ‘Celebrities’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a difficult decision two years ago to stop working as senior royals amid a barrage of criticisms that they have been receiving. But over 600 days later, there are claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are struggling with their celebrity life. That’s why they might be keen on returning to the royal fold.
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Pair Using Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee As An Opportunity To Reconcile With Royal Family? Prince William Allegedly Not On Board

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will attend Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June. There are reports claiming that the couple will also bring their children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, along with them. However, it has also been confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t join the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
In Style

Princess Charlotte Had the Sassiest Sister Moment with Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte confirmed she's still the queen of sass during her debut carriage ride at this year's Trooping the Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade. On Thursday morning, the royal rode in her first carriage procession down the Mall alongside her siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, as well as her mom Kate Middleton and grandmother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Cambridge children — who all matched in varying shades of blue — were technically on duty, and enthusiastically waved to the thousands of well-wishers on the street. However, at one point, Charlotte decided to take a break from the hoopla and stopped waving. Her younger brother Louis continued — that is, until Charlotte grabbed his hand and placed it firmly in his lap.
