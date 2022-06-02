ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

‘Broadway Fans and Rock Fans Have So Much in Common’: Almost Famous Musical Will Finally Hit Broadway This Fall

By Angie Martoccio
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTE0W_0fyFUyGh00

Click here to read the full article.

It’s been four years since Cameron Crowe first teased an Almost Famous musical when he dropped a 20-second video of composer Tom Kitt playing piano, while William Miller’s signature yellow post-its displayed clues on the wall. Now, Crowe is officially bringing his beloved film to Broadway , slated to open on Oct. 11.

Crowe first announced the adaptation in the fall of 2018 , and it opened the following year in his hometown of San Diego, California (Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance at the premiere). After being stalled by the pandemic, the production is finally making its way to the East Coast, opening at a Shubert theater to be announced shortly.

Like the 2000 film, the musical chronicles Crowe’s teenage years as a Rolling Stone writer in the early Seventies, told through the lens of Miller. He joins the band Stillwater on the road, profiling them for the cover of RS , and learns a thing or two about life along the way.

The musical will be directed by Jeremy Herrin, known for 2017’s People, Places and Things , with original music by Kitt (who recently worked on Jagged Little Pill ). Crowe adapted his Oscar-winning screenplay to the book and co-wrote the lyrics with Kitt. The production stars Casey Likes as Miller, Chris Wood as Russell Hammond, Solea Pfeiffer as Penny Lane, and others. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. ET.

“This cast came together over a period of years, and when we played the show in San Diego, it was an incredibly emotional experience,” Crowe tells Rolling Stone . “I was there nightly to watch, it felt like following a band you love. We all stayed close through the pandemic. It’s such a statement that nearly the entire cast was able to come back to tell the story. Someone said to me the other day, ‘Was it always your dream as a kid to write a musical for Broadway?’ All I could think was, my dream as a kid was to afford buying records and to get an article published in Rolling Stone . Everything after that has been a rollercoaster and a gift that came from loving music … which coincidentally, is kind of what the play is about.”

Accompanying the announcement is “Everybody’s Coming Together,” which you can hear below, in a video directed by Crowe. The Original Broadway Cast Album will arrive this fall.

Crowe’s 2000 Oscar-winning film recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, where the cast (Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Frances McDormand, and more) participated in a podcast and a Zoom reunion. Crowe commemorated the anniversary with an extensive interview , a virtual trip through his archives , and a massive reissue of the soundtrack .

“Broadway fans and rock fans have so much in common,” Crowe added. “We obsess over the music, we pour over every possible recording we find, and we treasure those moments when an artist stands on a stage, opens their heart in that most personal way, and creates real magic. Suddenly everything seems possible. Almost Famous has always been about the power of that connection: hearing a piece of music for the first time, looking into a person’s eyes and feeling the electricity, finding your tribe. The line ‘It’s all happening’ has always been so key to the show, and now that we’re heading to Broadway, it’s finally come true. It actually is… all happening.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

King Princess Builds a Dream Mixtape and Uncomfortably Navigates Being Googled

Click here to read the full article. Rolling Stone‘s recent digital cover star King Princess sat down with our Twitch host Charlie Cooper to discuss her new album Hold on Baby, pronouns, and her favorite music during a special “dream mixtape” segment. Kicking off in her traditionally laid-back fashion, King Princess — real name Mikaela Straus — deftly handled the prompts with quick selections including Nicki Minaj’s “Yikes,” Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights,” and Lou Reed’s “Satellite of Love,” the latter a favorite from her vinyl collection as a child.     Straus wryly bemoaned, “I don’t listen to that much music to be honest,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

‘I’ve Never Felt This Way Going on the Road’: Jackson Browne Talks New Video, Tour Safety Concerns

Click here to read the full article. Jackson Browne is the first to admit he didn’t watch some of his past music videos that often. Like 1983’s “Lawyers in Love,” a dig at yuppie culture and U.S.-Soviet Union gamesmanship, complete with extraterrestrial children?  “Oh God,” he half-laughs and half-groans. “It was really ineptly done. There are some good ideas there. I like the briefcase dance scene. But I don’t think people expected a satirical song from me. It might have helped to let people know it was kind of a spoof. I’ve made a few [videos] I like, but generally...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ken Kelly, Artist Who Created Kiss’ ‘Destroyer’ and ‘Love Gun’ Covers, Dead at 76

Click here to read the full article. Ken Kelly, the fantasy artist who created the iconic album covers for Kiss’ Destroyer and Love Gun, has died at the age of 76. No cause of death was announced. Members of Kiss turned to social media Saturday to pay tribute to the veteran comic book artist who painted two of their most memorable images in the Rock Hall-inducted act’s iconography. Gene Simmons tweeted Saturday, “Sad to find out Ken Kelly, who painted our Destroyer album cover passed away. A kind and beloved gentleman. Rest In Peace.” Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss wrote on his website,...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Scandal-Plagued Bill Murray Movie Was Quietly Shopped at Cannes — With No Buyers Yet

Click here to read the full article. When production on Being Mortal began March 28 in Los Angeles, the project seemed promising. Based on the award-winning nonfiction book of the same name by noted surgeon and New Yorker writer Atul Gawande, about end-of-life care, it was written by Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, who would also be making his feature directorial debut. And joining Ansari in the starry cast were Bill Murray, Seth Rogen, and It girl Keke Palmer. But just weeks later, on April 20, things were derailed when Searchlight Pictures notified the crew via email that a complaint of “inappropriate...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Rolling Stone

Peter Navarro Calls Contempt Arrest ‘Terrorism’ in Post-Court Meltdown

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former Trump trade adviser who has spoken openly about his plans to overturn the 2020 election, was arrested on Friday on charges of contempt of Congress. The indictment came down on Friday as Navarro has refused to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee. The committee voted in March to hold Navarro — along with former Trump communications aide Dan Scavino — in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas. The House of Representatives voted in April to refer the matter to the Justice Department. The two contempt charges filed on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Watch Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Perform Zeppelin’s ‘Rock and Roll’ at 2022 Tour Launch

Click here to read the full article. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 Raise the Roof tour Wednesday night at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York. It was their first extended set together since the conclusion of the Raising Sand tour in 2009, and they made up for lost time with an long set featuring tunes from both of their collaborative albums like “Rich Woman,” “Fortune Teller,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Can’t Let Go.” Early in the night, they broke out a rearranged rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” that marked their first...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Rolling Stone

No, Kyle Rittenhouse, the Depp-Heard Verdict Shouldn’t Be ‘Fueling’ You

Click here to read the full article. Kyle Rittenhouse is cheering the Depp-Heard verdict on Twitter, saying it’s motivating him to move forward with the various defamation lawsuits he’s been threatening — and fundraising off of — for months. On Friday, he confirmed he’s hired Todd McMurtry, the lawyer already representing Nicholas Sandmann in several defamation cases against major media outlets related to coverage of the Kentucky teen’s 2019 encounter with a Native American protester in Washington. “Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!” Rittenhouse tweeted this week. Other than...
LAW
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian Calls for Temporary Prison Release of Uvalde Shooting Victim’s Father

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian is calling for the temporary prison release of the father of Eliahana Cruz Torres — one of the children killed in the Uvalde, Texas mass shooting — so he can attend her funeral. “Her family are desperately hoping that her father, who is incarcerated for a non violent drug offense, be granted temporary release so that he can attend her funeral,” the reality TV star tweeted with a photo of Eliahana. Kardashian explained that Ellie’s family’s requests to have him temporarily released had been denied since the shooting. Eli Torres is being held...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Herrin
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Billy Crudup
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Steve Earle
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Cameron Crowe
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Now Under Congressional Investigation for Landing Sketchy Saudi Investment

Click here to read the full article. A $2 billion investment by a Saudi Arabian wealth fund in Jared Kushner’s private equity firm is the subject of an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, according to a letter the committee sent to former President Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser. The New York Times reported the investigation on Thursday. In a letter requesting documents, committee chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) writes to Kushner that the government wants to know “whether your personal financial interests improperly influenced U.S. foreign policy” during the Trump administration. The letter requests that Kushner...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Is No One’s ‘Plan B’ in Sexy New Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion brings the heat (while throwing some serious shade on an ex) in the new music video for her song, “Plan B,” which dropped Thursday. The video sees the rapper spilling some serious tea about a former love while rapping her head bop-worthy verses straight into the camera. Whoever Meg wrote the song about should be hella scared. “Still can’t believe I used to fuck with ya/Poppin Plan Bs ’cause I ain’t planned to be stuck with ya,” she raps in the first verse. “Damn, I see you still kick it with...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams ‘Autopsy’ Episode About His Father Eddie: ‘Pathetic and Heartless’

Click here to read the full article. Wolfgang Van Halen slammed Reelz Channel Wednesday over an upcoming episode of their series Autopsy that investigates the “untimely death” of his late father, Eddie Van Halen. Autopsy: The Last Days of Eddie Van Halen, airing this weekend on the cable channel, will reportedly examine Eddie’s death at the age of 65 following a lengthy battle with cancer, and whether his lifestyle and treatment choices caused his death despite “reasonable survival rates.” After a preview of the episode was released, the Mammoth WVH frontman turned to Twitter to criticize everyone involved in the episode, as...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Republican Pulls Out a Bunch of Guns During Hearing on Curbing Gun Violence

Click here to read the full article. The House Judiciary Committee on Thursday debated recently introduced legislation called the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would prohibit people under 21 years old from buying semiautomatic guns and put restrictions on high capacity magazines, among other things. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.), who attended the hearing from his home by videoconference, used the opportunity to complain that at least three guns that he owns would be “banned” under the proposed law because lower capacity magazines don’t fit them. He decided to brandish them, too. Everything you need to know about this gun control package: Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#Almost Famous#Performing#Musical Theater#Broadway Fans#Rock Fans#Rs#Jagged Little Pill
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Doing Backflips Over Johnny Depp Winning His Defamation Case

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, bringing an end to a lengthy trial chock-full of allegations of abuse against both the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Heard. The trial was ugly both inside and outside the courtroom, and, over the course of nearly two months, support for Depp became something of a stand-in for a rejection of the #MeToo movement, as well as of feminism more broadly. Republicans couldn’t resist riding the wave. Here’s the House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account, posting a GIF of a triumphant Jack...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Pleads Guilty to DUI

Click here to read the full article. Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney will serve two days in jail and lose his driver’s license after pleading guilty on Wednesday to a 2021 DUI charge, according to The Tennessean. A Class A misdemeanor, it carried up to 11 months and 29 days of jail time. Rooney’s remaining sentence of 11 months and 27 days will be suspended, but the country star will be required to take a DUI course. He’s also able to apply for a restricted driver’s license to operate a vehicle with a built-in breathalyzer. Rooney was arrested in the early...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Rolling Stone

Prosecutors Are Zeroing in on Steve Bannon for Alleged Border Wall Scam

Click here to read the full article. People in Steve Bannon’s “immediate circle” have received subpoenas in recent weeks requesting that they testify before a New York state grand jury about the former Trump adviser’s fundraising for a private border wall, CNN reported Friday. Bannon was charged for the alleged fraud in 2020, only to be pardoned by Trump before the former president left office. Bannon and three others were accused of defrauding donors to the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding effort, which raked in more than $25 million. Prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Ex-Video Store Clerks Quentin Tarantino, Roger Avary Launch Podcast to Talk VHS Tapes

Click here to read the full article. A decade before Quentin Tarantino and screenwriter Roger Avary collaborated on Pulp Fiction, they were a couple of clerks renting out Betamax tapes at Video Archives in Manhattan Beach, California. Now the pair will be looking back on their video store days in The Video Archives Podcast, which will launch via SiriusXM’s Stitcher platform on July 19. It will be available on major podcasting platforms. Tarantino purchased Video Archives’ library when the store closed in 1995 and used it to rebuild the shop in his home. For each episode of the podcast, which will...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Rolling Stone

How Trump’s Team Conned Susan Collins Into Dooming Roe v. Wade

Click here to read the full article. When the Supreme Court’s draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade leaked, Sen. Susan Collins said she was flabbergasted, deeply troubled, even shocked. After all, soon-to-be-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh had promised her in 2018 that Roe was a matter of settled law — despite his deeply conservative track record on abortion. Turns out, Collins wasn’t just wrong about Kavanaugh. She was deliberately manipulated by Trump administration officials — and a future Supreme Court Justice — who viewed her as an easy mark. Two former senior Trump White House officials tell Rolling Stone that the pro-choice...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Icona Pop and Charli XCX Still Don’t Care on 10th Anniversary Remix of ‘I Love It’

Click here to read the full article. Icona Pop and Charli XCX have reunited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their inescapable 2012 hit, “I Love It.” Ahead of the song’s official anniversary — June 14 — the Swedish duo and British pop star released “I Love It (I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit),” which was remixed by the Swedish producers, Osrin and Ellis. The new version contains all the uproarious energy of the original song while deepening the synths and giving them some much wubbier textures.  “We are so proud of what we have achieved with ‘I Love It’ over these past...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Add Abortion to the List of Things Republicans Are Blaming for Uvalde

Click here to read the full article. Rep. Billy Long (R-Mo.) on Wednesday blamed mass shootings on the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. “When I was growing up in Springfield, you had one or two murders a year,” he said on Columbia, Missouri’s 93.9 The Eagle. “Now, we have two, three, four a week. So, something has happened to our society. I go back to abortion — when we decided it was OK to murder kids in their mothers’ wombs. Life has no value to a lot of these folks.” Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) blames gun violence...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

‘Men Always Win’: Survivors ‘Sickened’ by the Amber Heard Verdict

Click here to read the full article. Over the past few weeks, Meghan has been watching the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial with a sinking feeling. A few years ago, she had been involved in a contentious breakup with her then-husband following years of physical and emotional abuse, which led to her calling the police repeatedly. Like Heard, Meghan, whose last name Rolling Stone has chosen to withhold, had recorded his outbursts and threats of violence and self-harm, in case, she says, “if he killed me, there would be evidence”; like Heard, when she spoke out about her ex, she received a letter...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy