Upcoming IHS Concerts along the Indy Canal

Food is a central facet of Juneteenth celebrations in America. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Texas were finally freed following the 1862 Emancipation proclamation. In particular, watermelon (a plant which originated in West Africa) and barbecue were centerpieces of the parties among formerly enslaved people. So now that Juneteenth is officially a federally recognized holiday, it should be no surprise that Juneteenth festivals are popping up all over the country — including one in Indianapolis, Indiana that is all about food.
