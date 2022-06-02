ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming IHS Concerts along the Indy Canal

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany IHS summer concerts are set to take place along...

Juneteenth Foodways Festival

INDIANAPOLIS – Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. This year, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is celebrating the day by hosting the Juneteenth Foodways Festival on June 17. We talked to Whitney Ball from the presidential site and Tamara Hall with The Blue Avocado,...
iCan Bike camp looking for volunteers

The camp teaches children with disabilities how to ride a bike. PopCon wraps up at the Indiana Convention Center …. IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers. IN Focus: Panelists on gun reform, inflation relief, …. IN Focus: Doctors at the Statehouse call for abortion …. PopCon returns for...
IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers

Our panel shares their winners and losers for the week in politics. IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers. PopCon wraps up at the Indiana Convention Center …. IN Focus: Panelists on gun reform, inflation relief, …. IN Focus: Doctors at the Statehouse call for abortion …. PopCon returns...
Back 9 Golf & Entertainment coming soon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– A multimillion-dollar space for golf and entertainment is expected to open in July. The Back 9 Golf & Entertainment venue is preparing to host the grand opening of its 58,500-square-foot facility, which includes 75 climate-controlled golf bays, a three-story golf range and a music pavilion. Co-founders Paul Page and Neal Burnett say Back 9 will serve as a space to highlight locally inspired food and music artists. They also say Back 9 will bring from 100 to 200 full- and part-time jobs.
Indy Parks opens 8 of its 17 pools, still looking for more staff

INDIANAPOLIS – Indy Parks announced the opening of eight of its pools on Saturday. Due to staffing shortages, the initial pool rollout only features a portion of the parks department’s 17 pools. The eight pools that opened on Saturday include Bethel Park, Ellenberger Park, Frederick Douglass Park, Garfield...
Indianapolis Will Host Its First Juneteenth Food Festival This Summer

Food is a central facet of Juneteenth celebrations in America. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day slaves in Texas were finally freed following the 1862 Emancipation proclamation. In particular, watermelon (a plant which originated in West Africa) and barbecue were centerpieces of the parties among formerly enslaved people. So now that Juneteenth is officially a federally recognized holiday, it should be no surprise that Juneteenth festivals are popping up all over the country — including one in Indianapolis, Indiana that is all about food.
Did You Know There Are Catacombs Under Indianapolis? You Can Even Tour Them

There is so much to do in Indianapolis, but did you know that catacombs lie below the city? It's true, and you can take a tour of them!. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
3 Great Attractions to Visit in Indiana

If you're looking for a great place to visit, Indiana is the perfect destination. Home to numerous historical sites, beautiful parks, and exciting cultural attractions, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
Flight from Indy to Chicago aborts takeoff, evacuates on tarmac

INDIANAPOLIS — A Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis to Chicago aborted its takeoff Saturday morning and evacuated on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport. Flight 4837 left the gate just before 7:30 a.m. but never left the ground. Republic said 67 passengers and four crew members were on board the twin-engine Embraer 175 jet.
Gas Prices: Reaching $4.96 in Indiana

Gas prices continue to rise across the nation and in Indiana. PopCon wraps up at the Indiana Convention Center …. IN Focus: Panelists share their winners and losers. IN Focus: Panelists on gun reform, inflation relief, …. IN Focus: Doctors at the Statehouse call for abortion …. PopCon returns for...
