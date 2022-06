In an age where everyone is constantly online, there are now more apps than ever to facilitate communication between people around the globe. It's easier than ever before to make new friends online, and apps like Discord have definitely helped with that. The apps offer spaces for people with shared interests to discuss their hobbies online without giving out any personal information. There are countless servers online for most interests that let you connect with, chat, and even stream games with others.

