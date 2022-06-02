Tom Brady crushes record for NFLPA marketing revenue

He’s the GOAT in more ways than one, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has proven to be the top dog when it comes to branding himself off the field.

A recent report shows that over the last year, Brady set a new record for marketing dollars earned by an NFL player through deals negotiated by the NFLPA, raking in a whopping $9.5 million.

Here are more details, courtesy of The Athletic:

To put that figure into perspective, rarely has a player cracked $4 million in the two decades the union has been required to file the document publicly. And the closest competitor in the latest report is Patrick Mahomes at $3.3 million through his 2PM, LLC company. The figures encompass all group licensing, which are deals for multiple players negotiated through the NFLPA. So jerseys, video games and trading cards fall into this category. Brady gets paid royalties based on how many of his jerseys and trading cards are sold for example.

Brady has become more of an outspoken public figure since leaving the New England Patriots for the Bucs back in 2020, including being more active on social media. He’s also been pushing his own business ventures, such as “TB 12 Sports” and his “Brady Brand” apparel line.