Watch Sony’s new State of Play livestream here

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 3 days ago

Sony is promising “nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation” as part of a new State of Play digital showcase coming Thursday, which you can watch right here. The latest State of...

www.polygon.com

SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
TechRadar

Still using your PS3 and PS Vita? We've got bad news

Sony 's latest firmware update stops players from transferring PS3 games to the PS Vita – but it's not all bad news. Initially released earlier this month on May 11, some users reported they could no longer transfer games between the PS3 to the PS Vita. At first, console owners seemed to think it was a bug. However, as spotted on ResetEra (opens in new tab) (via Siliconera (opens in new tab)), Sony issued an official notice (opens in new tab) which was widely missed, confirming this removal was actually intended.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Best PS5 games to play right now

The best PS5 games list has already had quite the shake-up this year, especially thanks to the first quarter of 2022. Those opening months delivered us stellar titles in Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, which instantly shot into the top 10 PS5 games currently available. The quality of the...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Users Can Buy Controversial Xbox 360 Game Again After 12 Years

Xbox users across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can buy one of the Xbox 360's most controversial games again after 12 years. The Xbox 360 is Microsoft's best-selling console of all time, and it's not even close. And it's been the only Xbox console to give its PlayStation counterpart a run for its money. It did this with a plethora of great exclusives and timed exclusives ranging from the Gears of War series to Mass Effect. Beyond exclusivity, there was generally a large collection of great games and new IP during that console generation. Like every generation though, there were also some stinkers, such as Sonic the Hedgehog, more commonly known as Sonic '06.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Street Fighter 6 Gameplay Trailer Revealed

During today's PlayStation State of Play, Capcom unveiled a trailer for Street Fighter 6, the latest entry in the company's beloved fighting franchise. The game was announced earlier this year alongside a brief teaser trailer and a new logo that fans really did not like. However, today we got to see some actual gameplay footage for the title. The footage looks wildly different from what we've seen in previous Street Fighter games, with a much bigger emphasis on story elements. The game will be launching next year on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, but a specific date has not been announced beyond 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Big Xbox 2022 Exclusive Confirmed for PS4 and PS5

During today's State of Play presentation, one of the biggest Xbox exclusives of 2022 was announced for PlayStation platforms. Tunic released exclusively on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S back in March, but the game has now been announced for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Tunic is set to drop on September 27th, giving a new audience a chance to experience what the game has to offer. The title was announced alongside a new trailer, though it seems that fans should not expect to see anything new beyond what was offered in the Xbox version.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Everything announced at PlayStation’s June 2022 State of Play

Sony held its second announcement-packed State of Play of the year. PlayStation has had a fun year thus far with games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, and MLB The Show 22, but will now highlight what games are coming to PS5 in the back half of 2022, as well as what we can expect from the upcoming PlayStation VR2 headset.
MLB
Digital Trends

Sony’s State of Play set a high bar for this summer’s reveals

The first major showcase of the summer game reveal season is always a significant one. It sets the tone of excitement for reveals during and after it and can change the mood of the whole season depending on whether or not it’s good or bad. This year, that honor went to Sony’s June 2 State of Play, which showcased upcoming PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation VR2 games.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

A PlayStation 5 Exclusive Is Coming To Steam

PlayStation has always been pretty cagey when it comes to sharing out its exclusives, and understandably so. PlayStation’s enviable roster of exclusive titles is perhaps the console’s biggest selling point. That being said, it sure came as a surprise when just this week PlayStation announced that by 2025...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

You can request an invite to buy a PS5 on Amazon

Amazon is offering a new and more orderly way for shoppers to buy a PS5. You can request an invitation right here on the console’s product page (it’s to the right, where a “buy” button would normally be located), and the company says that if you’re chosen, you’ll receive an e-mail with a link to purchase one within 72 hours. What’s more, you don’t need to be a Prime subscriber to request an invite.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

The Absolute Best Games to Play on the Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is a beast. Not only is it one of the most powerful gaming options on the market, it also has a ready made back catalogue of games to play through Game Pass, one of the best value subscription services in all of entertainment. But beyond that,...
VIDEO GAMES
Ars Technica

Sony’s latest State of Play: Street Fighter 6, Final Fantasy XVI, new PC ports

On Thursday, Sony's latest game-filled "State of Play" presentation included fantastic news for PC gamers: Its critically acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man is coming to Windows PCs on August 12. The news arrived shortly after a leak suggesting that Returnal and Sackboy: A Big Adventure are not only coming to PC this year as well but will include toggles to make them look and perform better than the PlayStation 5 versions.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation Plus adds God of War and more ahead of revamp

Sony has announced its PlayStation Plus lineup for June, and it includes God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. For some, God of War may feel like an odd choice for a free monthly release, as the game is already available via the PlayStation Plus Collection for PlayStation 5 subscribers and will be featured in the Extra tier of Sony’s PlayStation Plus revamp, which launches in the U.S. on June 13. Even so, adding the 2018 hit title is likely just Sony’s attempt to build hype for the upcoming sequel God of War Ragnarok, which may receive a release date very soon.
FIFA

