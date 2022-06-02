ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Traffic study recommends roundabouts, road alignments

 3 days ago
SUFFIELD — A traffic and pedestrian safety study recently completed for the town recommends a number of improvements for local roads, including the realignment of intersections, installation of roundabouts, and the addition of stop signs, crosswalks, and crossing signals.

The study was completed over the past year with the use of traffic data from previous years, field observations at locations all over town, and comments from the public.

Having already completed the study gives the town an advantage in obtaining grant money for the recommended projects, Town Engineer Karen Isherwood said.

She said the town is planning to apply for a federal grant program, Safe Streets and Roads for All, which provides grants from $1 to $10 million.

To be eligible towns must have an action plan, a requirement that is filled by the traffic study, Isherwood said.

Just because a project is recommended by the study doesn’t mean it will happen exactly that way, or at all, Isherwood said. The recommendations are meant for discussion and are a good starting point, she said.

The projects were graded based on their complexity, cost, safety benefit and priority. They include:

Vehicle Traffic Recommendations

• Relocate the intersection of Warnertown and Mountain roads to the apex of the curve to improve sight lines and decrease vehicle speeds. Moderate complexity, high safety benefit, and mid-term priority.

• Create designated left turn lanes on the southbound approach to intersection of South Main and Bridge streets, and northbound approach to intersection of North Main Street and Mountain Road. Also, add a “Do Not Block The Box” sign. Low complexity, low relative cost, high safety benefit, and mid-term priority.

• Install a modern roundabout at the intersection of Mountain and Babbs roads. The intersection experiences a high frequency of crashes that indicate high speeds on Mountain Road and difficulty exiting Babbs Road. High complexity, high relative cost, and highest safety benefit.

• Install a roundabout at intersection of Route 187 and South Stone Street to deter northbound truck traffic from using South Stone Street and reduce vehicle speeds. High complexity, high relative cost, high safety benefit, mid-term priority.

• Add an eastbound stop sign at intersection of Bridge Street and Thrall Avenue so every vehicle stops, avoiding high speed turns onto Thrall. Low complexity, low relative cost, high safety benefit, mid-term priority.

Pedestrian Traffic Recommendations

• Install a rectangular rapid flashing beacon, or RRFB, at the crosswalk on Mountain Road in front of Town Hall. Low vehicle yield rates were observed in the field. Low complexity, moderate cost, highest safety benefit, short-term priority.

• Install an RRFB at the crosswalk on Mountain Road in front of St. Joseph’s Church. In addition, shift the crosswalk away from the church driveway and connect to existing sidewalk. Low complexity, moderate relative cost, high safety benefit, mid-term priority.

• Shift the crosswalk at the intersection of North Main Street and Suffield Academy Road north and install an RRFB, refuge island, and sidewalk ramps. Moderate complexity, moderate relative cost, highest safety benefit, and short-term priority.

• Install a crosswalk on North Main Street at the intersection with Day Avenue. Low complexity, moderate relative cost, highest safety benefit, short-term priority.

The full study and all of its recommendations can be found on the town’s website.

