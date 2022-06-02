Gambel Communications Welcomes Amanda Roberts

Q: How did you get started on your career path? I was raised in New Orleans, went to St. Augustine High School and went on to graduate from the University of New Orleans. The city of New Orleans is central and core to my identity, so I’ve always been aware of investing in my community because it’s poured so much into me. Immediately prior to founding Son of a Saint, I served as chief aide to Tom Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints. Before that time, I also served as the Director of Operations for the New Orleans Zephyrs AAA Baseball Team and Director of Programs for the New Orleans Jazz Institute. These collective experiences inspired me to give back to the community, so I started Son of a Saint.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO