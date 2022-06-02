ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

County OKs using East Milton site for schools

By Ken Garner
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Santa Rosa County Commission on Thursday approved using...

srpressgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Bay District School plans to expand four schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools plans to expand Northside, Hiland Park, Southport and Tommy Smith Elementary Schools. Northside and Hiland Park both lost portable classes from Hurricane Michael. They will build six to eight new classrooms. Tommy Smith will also add at least six classes. Southport will increase by 12-16 classrooms. Administrators […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for June 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Gulf Shores seeking $6 million Little Lagoon restoration project

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A long-awaited effort to protect and restore one of Baldwin County's most important bodies of water is one step closer to reality. Spanning 10-miles and fed by a Gulf inlet, Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores is not only cherished by residents on its coastline, but fishermen, boaters, and nature lovers.
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
City
East Milton, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Education
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
getthecoast.com

3rd Grade Assessment results released for Okaloosa County students

Results of the Grade 3 Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) English Language Arts (ELA) exam were released by the Florida Department of Education last week, including the results for the Okaloosa County School District. Okaloosa County ranked 12th out of 67 districts on the Grade 3 FSA ELA with 58% of...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Chamber of Commerce officials react to paper mill closure

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of workers spent their last day on the job Thursday at the local paper mill. On Friday those 450 workers were jobless. Local organizations like Career Source Gulf Coast are trying to help unemployed workers find new jobs. Bay District Schools and the...
BAY COUNTY, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity Receives $296,000 from NeighborWorks America

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is celebrating NeighborWorks Week by receiving $296,000 in funding from NeighborWorks America, with $40,000 supporting homeownership preservation through Pensacola Habitat’s Community Development Program. NeighborWorks organizations are some of the most distinguished in the country, serving diverse populations in large and small, and rural and urban...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Stormwater
getthecoast.com

Contractor chosen for new Brooks Bridge

Invest 91L (now Potential Tropical Cyclone 1) will not significantly impact our area with wind and rain. However, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox, a swell associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will approach the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle beaches Friday, persisting into at least Sunday morning.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crews are ahead of schedule repairing Fairhope sinkhole

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may not look like progress, but crews are already ahead of schedule repairing a large sinkhole and the work just started Tuesday. “We put terms in the contract of 15 total calendar days for the contractor to complete this work. He thinks he can do it in half that time,” […]
WMBB

South Walton Fire District sees increase in water emergencies

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–With summer in full swing, many people are heading to the beaches of South Walton. Even seemingly calm waters can have dangerous rip currents which can turn any fun beach day into a tragedy. News 13 This Morning caught up with South Walton Fire District to provide safety tips you and […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WKRG News 5

Squirrel causes power outage in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Fairhope announced that the city suffered a power outage due to a Squirrel. The power outage along Fairhope Avenue extends from Ingleside West to approximately Bancroft Avenue. This power outage is expected to impact both residents and businesses for about 90 minutes.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of MCPSS staff contracts non-renewed: Here’s why

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of Mobile County Public School System teachers and staff received letters last week notifying them that their contracts may not be renewed. While some teachers and staff are upset, particularly because this comes during a teacher shortage, the MCPSS said the letters are a part of the process determined by […]
MOBILE, AL
defuniakherald.com

What’s happening in Downtown DeFuniak Springs?

“Coming to ‘Town’,” was special when I was growing up,” said Wanda Hardy Brannon, a native of DeFuniak Springs (DFS) and graduate of Walton Senior High School, Class of 1970. “Coming back in 2003, after being away for 30 years, downtown felt old and tired. But not anymore. I love the new look and new shops.”
WALTON COUNTY, FL
OBA

Boat crash in the ICW between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach

Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Late this afternoon, around 4pm, a boat crashed in the concrete curve in the Intracoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. (See map below.) From reports there were 3 people injured, including a 9 year old. We also understand that there was a...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WJHG-TV

Gulf County Mummified Infant Remains Found Midday Update

Tourists coming for red snapper season helps Bay County’s economy. People can start baiting their hooks. It’s officially red snapper season in Bay County. Starting on June first, anglers can fish on federal waters through August 19th. Law enforcement raises awareness on The 100 Deadliest Days for Teen...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies in bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol say a man from Pace is dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a crash report, troopers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Pace Patriot Boulevard at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. The report says a 69-year-old man […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy