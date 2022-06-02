County OKs using East Milton site for schools

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools plans to expand Northside, Hiland Park, Southport and Tommy Smith Elementary Schools. Northside and Hiland Park both lost portable classes from Hurricane Michael. They will build six to eight new classrooms. Tommy Smith will also add at least six classes. Southport will increase by 12-16 classrooms. Administrators […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — An old, abandoned campus known as Crossroads School is now on the market but it won’t last long. Baldwin County Public School officials anticipate multiple buyers to submit offers on the property by next Tuesday. “We just ask that the bids are submitted by Tuesday at 1 p.m. You can […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A long-awaited effort to protect and restore one of Baldwin County's most important bodies of water is one step closer to reality. Spanning 10-miles and fed by a Gulf inlet, Little Lagoon in Gulf Shores is not only cherished by residents on its coastline, but fishermen, boaters, and nature lovers.
Results of the Grade 3 Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) English Language Arts (ELA) exam were released by the Florida Department of Education last week, including the results for the Okaloosa County School District. Okaloosa County ranked 12th out of 67 districts on the Grade 3 FSA ELA with 58% of...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dozens of workers spent their last day on the job Thursday at the local paper mill. On Friday those 450 workers were jobless. Local organizations like Career Source Gulf Coast are trying to help unemployed workers find new jobs. Bay District Schools and the...
An incident report on the drowning death of a Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy last year continues to raise questions about the training and readiness of emergency personnel in the popular Fort Morgan peninsula. The report, conducted last year by the Gulf Shores Police Department, points out the absence of...
Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is celebrating NeighborWorks Week by receiving $296,000 in funding from NeighborWorks America, with $40,000 supporting homeownership preservation through Pensacola Habitat’s Community Development Program. NeighborWorks organizations are some of the most distinguished in the country, serving diverse populations in large and small, and rural and urban...
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Hurricane Season is officially upon us, and the City of Gulf Shores is reminding its residents to make sure they have a current (2021-2022) Hurricane Re-Entry Decal/Beach Parking Pass affixed to their car windshield. In the event of an emergency where areas of Gulf...
Invest 91L (now Potential Tropical Cyclone 1) will not significantly impact our area with wind and rain. However, according to Okaloosa Public Safety Director Patrick Maddox, a swell associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone One will approach the Alabama and western Florida Panhandle beaches Friday, persisting into at least Sunday morning.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It may not look like progress, but crews are already ahead of schedule repairing a large sinkhole and the work just started Tuesday. “We put terms in the contract of 15 total calendar days for the contractor to complete this work. He thinks he can do it in half that time,” […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–With summer in full swing, many people are heading to the beaches of South Walton. Even seemingly calm waters can have dangerous rip currents which can turn any fun beach day into a tragedy. News 13 This Morning caught up with South Walton Fire District to provide safety tips you and […]
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Fairhope announced that the city suffered a power outage due to a Squirrel. The power outage along Fairhope Avenue extends from Ingleside West to approximately Bancroft Avenue. This power outage is expected to impact both residents and businesses for about 90 minutes.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Thousands of people are in Panama City Beach this weekend for Pepsi’s Gulf Coast Jam. Not only are they jammin’ out to some music, but also jammin’ up the traffic. Bay County Sheriff Lieutenant Billy Byrd said traffic has flowed well...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hundreds of Mobile County Public School System teachers and staff received letters last week notifying them that their contracts may not be renewed. While some teachers and staff are upset, particularly because this comes during a teacher shortage, the MCPSS said the letters are a part of the process determined by […]
“Coming to ‘Town’,” was special when I was growing up,” said Wanda Hardy Brannon, a native of DeFuniak Springs (DFS) and graduate of Walton Senior High School, Class of 1970. “Coming back in 2003, after being away for 30 years, downtown felt old and tired. But not anymore. I love the new look and new shops.”
Hurricane Sally’s arrival almost two years ago slapped even the most prepared veterans of tropical weather with a shocker: Despite lingering in the Gulf of Mexico and downgraded in strength, the hurricane’s eye made landfall in Gulf Shores and began a slow churn through Baldwin County causing widespread damage.
Orange Beach, Ala. - (OBA) - Late this afternoon, around 4pm, a boat crashed in the concrete curve in the Intracoastal Waterway between Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. (See map below.) From reports there were 3 people injured, including a 9 year old. We also understand that there was a...
Tourists coming for red snapper season helps Bay County’s economy. People can start baiting their hooks. It’s officially red snapper season in Bay County. Starting on June first, anglers can fish on federal waters through August 19th. Law enforcement raises awareness on The 100 Deadliest Days for Teen...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Authorities with the Florida Highway Patrol say a man from Pace is dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Rosa County. According to a crash report, troopers responded to the area of Highway 90 and Pace Patriot Boulevard at about 3:15 Saturday afternoon. The report says a 69-year-old man […]
Comments / 0