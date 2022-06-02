ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Ranked 3rd, Aurora 100th in Best Staycation Cities

959theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, the biggest expense of a vacation might be just GETTING somewhere, with the surging cost of gas and airfare. So there’s this:. WalletHub.com has released its annual list of the best staycation cities in America. They looked at 44 key metrics that are broken down into...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 1

Q985

This Illinois City Is Considered The Best In America

A popular Youtuber known for his statistics and wide knowledge of states, cities, and towns here in America, put together a list of the best cities to live in here in the USA. Illinois is the only Midwest state to have a city on this list, but hey it came in at number 1!
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Street Festivals and Fairs in June Across Chicago: Guide

June has arrived, meaning Chicago is starting to feel more like summer and street festivals have taken over. As the first summer with events back at their full scope and scale since the start of the pandemic, Chicagoans have already been getting outside to gather across the city. Here are...
CBS Chicago

Getting Hosed: Chicago landlord receives water bill for $10,000, with no warning

CHICAGO (CBS) -- How does a City of Chicago water bill for $70 turn into a $10,000 tab from one bill to the next? This is not the first time the CBS 2 Investigators have uncovered an inexplicable water bill like this as part of our "Getting Hosed" series. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into the problem that one Chicago landlord has been trying to fix for a full year. "It was nothing out of the ordinary - $50, usually, per bill - until I got the big one," said Jonathan Seezox. ...
CHICAGO, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Cantigny Park Hosts “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World”

A colorful dream world has arrived at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, in the form of a new exhibit all the way from Mexico City. “We’re just beginning an outdoor art exhibit called Alebrijes: “Creatures of a Dream World.” It opened on June 1 and it’s going to be here until October 30. And what it is, is a collection of 48 sculptures from Mexico City. They were produced in Mexico City by six artists who are here with us until the middle of July. What you’ll see are 18, really large sculptures based on Mexican folklore and 30 smaller sculptures. Like the one you see behind me,” said communications manager Jim Reiter.
WHEATON, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Farmers Markets 2022: When and Where to Go This Summer

As June begins and summer quickly approaches, farmers market season has revitalized across Chicago. Though some markets have been open since April, others began their 2022 season this weekend, and many will continue into the fall. In partnership with non-profit organization Experimental Station, the city will be continuing its Link...
CBS Chicago

Jewel-Osco asking employees to start wearing masks on the job again

CHICAGO (CBS) -- With most of the Chicago area still at the CDC's high risk level for COVID-19, all Jewel-Osco employees are now being asked to mask up again while on the job.A mask mandate had been lifted by the grocery store chain a while back, but employees now are strongly encouraged to cover their mouths and noses at work."Due to current high Covid transmission rates in the counties where we have stores, the Distribution Center, and the corporate office we are requesting that associates wear a mask," a Jewel-Osco spokesperson said in an email.Jewel-Osco operates 138 stores in Illinois, the vast majority of them in the Chicago area, including 37 in the city.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

4 Illinois Donut Shops Named Among Top 100 Across U.S., Yelp List Shows

Yelp has released a list of the top 100 donut shops nationwide and Illinoisans with a sweet tooth are in luck. Four bakeries in Illinois were listed among the best spots to enjoy unique donuts, with two in Chicago, according to the new list. Dip and Sip Donuts, located at...
CBS Chicago

Pilots will take to the sky during Bolingbrook's 'Cavalcade of Planes' this weekend

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show may be months away, but if you're looking for some high-flying action -- look no further than the southwest suburbs this weekend. Pilots are busy getting ready for Bolingbrook's "Cavalcade of Planes." All types of vintage aircraft will be on display and taking to the skies above Clow International Airport. CBS 2's Kris Habermehl got an inside look – not in Chopper 2 this time, but on the ground at Clow International Airport, where manager Joe DiPaolo said the Cavalcade of Planes now draws about 20,000 people. "There are so many families with strollers that come by," DiPaolo said. "They lay out their blankets, sit down and watch planes, and go up-close, don't touch, but get close and look." Habermehl also got an up-close look at a 1928 Ford Trimotor plane with pilot Rand Siegfried – complete with a look inside.      The show takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are just $5 for adults and $3 for kids.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Chicago magazine

Five Things to Do: June 3-5

PLEASE NOTE: Events may be postponed or simply canceled. Please call ahead to make sure they are still scheduled to take place. Vaccine requirements may also apply. Celebrate Chicago’s German culture this weekend with Maifest. The traditional celebration is observed in Germany for the arrival of spring and will be celebrated in Lincoln Square for four days. Food, drinks, and dancing await. June 2-5. mayfestchicago.com.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
napervillelocal.com

Lovely Naperville Estate Features Sun Room, 2-Way Fireplace, More

NAPERVILLE, IL — The beautiful banks of the DuPage River and the lovely hiking trails of Green Valley Forest Preserve are located just a short walk from this stunning Naperville home. Step inside to find an inviting living space illuminated by loads of natural light. A stunning two-way stone...
NAPERVILLE, IL

