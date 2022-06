Back in 2014 and 2015, there was a lot of discussion about Michael Sam, who became the first openly-gay player drafted into the NFL in 2014. Sam was taken in the seventh round by the St. Louis Rams, 249th overall, remarkable considering his status as co-SEC defensive player of the year. His training camp with them then saw a whole lot of unusual media activity, and he was cut that preseason, then only got a short practice squad opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys and nothing further in the NFL.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO