AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)- The message at the Western Conservative Summit at the Gaylord Rockies on Saturday was clear: The nation is in crisis, and only voters can save it by standing up for conservative values. (credit: CBS) According to speakers, one of the many issues at stake is abortion rights. Two Colorado conservative lawmakers, State Senator Bob Gardener and State Representative Stephanie Luck, shared how they are standing up for their values even though they are outnumbered. Earlier this year the Colorado Legislature passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act. It ensures women will have access to abortions in Colorado no matter what happens...

COLORADO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO