PARIS -- After two weeks of play at Roland Garros, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and 18-year-old American Coco Gauff met for the title. Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, got her consecutive win No. 35, matching the best run this century, a record held by Venus Williams. More importantly, it gave her a second Grand Slam title and cemented her status as the undisputed world No. 1. Gauff, ranked No. 18 in the world, entered her first Grand Slam final after a dream run where she did not drop a set.

