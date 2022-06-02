ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Prize-winning Texas drama teacher to get special Tony Award

By MARK KENNEDY
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PWPrI_0fyFKwHz00
Theatre Educator Award Roshunda Jones-Koumba, a drama teacher at G. W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston, appears in an undated photo. Jones-Koumba will receive the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. (Rick Armstrong/Tony Awards via AP) (Rick Armstrong)

NEW YORK — (AP) — The special Tony Award that honors educators will go to a drama teacher in Texas who argues that “musical theater has a unique way of bringing people together.”

Roshunda Jones-Koumba, the theater director at G.W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston will receive the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Award on June 12 at the Tony Awards in New York City.

The annual education award bestowed by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University recognizes U.S. educators from kindergarten to 12th grade who have “demonstrated monumental impact on the lives of students and who embodies the highest standards of the profession.”

“In theater we accept all, so you’re not afraid to be yourself. And that gives you confidence to do anything you want, enables you to work with different people, and to be a better all-around person,” Jones-Koumba said in a statement. “Theatre is Life. I’m very grateful to The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University for this honor.”

The award includes a $10,000 prize and a pair of tickets to the Tony ceremony and gala. A panel of judges comprised of the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, Carnegie Mellon and other leaders from the theater industry selects the winner, based on candidates submitted by the public.

Jones-Koumba has already received two prestigious awards for 2021— the Stephen Schwartz Musical Theatre Teacher of the Year Award and the International Thespian Society Inspirational Theatre Educator Award.

“I’m an advocate for arts education everywhere. It doesn’t matter how much funding or support you have; magic can be created with determination and creativity,” she said when she won the Schwartz award. "Musical theatre has a unique way of bringing people together from different backgrounds and experiences to create theater magic.”

In 2020, Jones-Koumba was inducted into the Texas Thespians Hall of Fame and received the inaugural Arts Educator of the Year from the TUTS Leading Ladies organization. She was also TxETA’s 2017 Educator of the Year and Aldine ISD Carver High School’s teacher of the year in 2009 and 2014.

Jones-Koumba is a graduate of Prairie View A&M University with a bachelor's degree in theatre and a master's of education in administration. The city of Wharton, Texas, has declared June 28 as a day to honor her.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: June 9 to 12, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, June 9 to Sunday, June 12, 2022. From sports, to food and drink festivals, and ample concerts there is no shortage of fun to be had in the city this week. Add an Event, Offer or...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
City
Wharton, TX
Maryland Daily Record

Carl Crawford Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Carl is an American former professional baseball player. He had played in lots of baseball matches in different leagues also. He is a left-handed person who bats and ball with his left hand. He is known for his last nine years in the ray, which he was considered as one of the best baserunners in baseball. He had a lead in the American League four times and made the team win every single match, but unfortunately, some were lost.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Popular restaurant hosting Uvalde fundraiser in 30 Houston locations

HOUSTON (CW39) — If you’re looking for a way to help families in Uvalde, restaurant chains Checkers and Rally’s are making it easy for you to donate. On June 7th, they’re hosting a fundraiser at 30 of their Houston area locations to benefit affected families of the Robb Elementary school shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Tony Award#Drama#Musical Theater#Hall Of Fame#Performing#The Tony Awards#The American Theatre Wing#The Broadway League
pvamu.edu

PVAMU architecture students’ winning design could be a game-changer following natural disasters

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (June 2, 2022) – Seeking an alternative to FEMA trailers after the next climate catastrophe visits Houston’s historically segregated neighborhoods, students in the School of Architecture at Prairie View A&M University designed a single-family accessory dwelling unit that was selected as a winner in the student category of the City of Houston ADU|HOU Design Competition.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
dailybusinesspost.com

Why Wisdom Teeth Removal In Houston Is A Necessity

How much does wisdom teeth removal cost in Houston? The costs of dental procedures in Houston are some of the lowest compared to other cities across the nation, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find ways to save on the cost of wisdom teeth removal in Houston. If you want to get the job done fast and cheap, our Houston dentist has some suggestions on how to do just that when it comes to your wisdom teeth houston tx.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Texas pitmaster Ara Malekian shares his secrets to perfect brisket

HOUSTON – Just in time for summer cookouts, Chef Ara Malekian shares his pro tips to make delicious brisket at home, and the best wines to pair your meat with. He is the pitmaster at Harlem Road Texas BBQ in Richmond, Texas, and last year was featured on Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ and ‘BBQ Brawl.’
RICHMOND, TX
WKRG News 5

4 Texas students were the last victims of Gonzalo Lopez

Leon County (FOX 44) — A Houston-area school district is mourning the death of four students believed killed by escaped inmate Gonzalo Lopez. Tomball ISD sent an email to students and parents Friday morning letting them know that Lopez killed four students and their grandfather near Leon County. The email says losing any student is […]
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby

Friendswood senior linebacker Braylan Shelby, a four-star recruit, announced he would make two trips this month, visiting USC on June 16-19 and Texas on June 24-26. The two schools are among the nearly 45 schools that have offered Shelby, who is expected to be selected to a number of preseason All-State teams as the high school football begins to loom closer.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

NY passes bill raising age to buy, own semi-automatic rifles

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — New York's legislature voted Thursday to ban anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, a major change to state firearm laws pushed through less than three weeks after an 18-year-old used one of the guns to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
POLITICS
fox26houston.com

Houston Astros hosting job fair this weekend for potential employees

HOUSTON - Are you looking for a part-time or full-time job? Well you can apply to work with the Houston Astros this weekend. The organization will be holding a job fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level. You'll need to enter through the premium entrance gate, located in the diamond lot.)
HOUSTON, TX
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy