Sumter County, FL

Man killed, 3 others seriously injured in DUI crash on I-75, troopers say

WDBO
 3 days ago
Sumter County crash (WFTV.com News Staff)

A man was arrested after a deadly crash on Interstate 75 early Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. near mile marker 323 in Sumter County.

A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling southbound on I-75 in the center lane when a car collided with it.

Troopers said the crash caused the pickup to flip and hit a guardrail. It then traveled over the guardrail and overturned.

The pickup truck driver, a 32-year-old man from Tennessee, died in the crash.

There were three other passengers in the pickup truck who suffered serious injuries, including another 32-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy.

Troopers identified the man driving the car as John Henderson of Kissimmee.

Troopers said they arrested Henderson on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI serious injury and DUI property damage.

Henderson was taken to the Sumter County Jail.

