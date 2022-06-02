ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 1 Episode 5 Review: Body Swapping Leads to Radical Empathy

By Samantha Coley
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the action-packed emotional rollercoaster of last week's episode, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1 Episode 5, "Spock Amok," provides a much lighter fare. From Enterprise bingo to a learning exercise gone wrong, this episode is full of laughs and the growth that can come from putting yourself in someone...

collider.com

Comments / 1

GamesRadar

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 5 review: "The show's biggest gear shift yet"

Warning: Our Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 1, episode 5 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…One of the big reasons Star Trek has stuck around for over half a century is its ability to shapeshift. Just like fellow TV old-timer Doctor Who, Trek can be a different show every week, without ever having to fundamentally...
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Orville: New Horizons' Review: Season 3 of Seth MacFarlane's Show Is "Definitely Worth the Wait"

After three long years, Seth MacFarlane's The Orville is finally back with Season 3, officially titled The Orville: New Horizons. The new season brings with it some interesting new characters and a new home for the sci-fi comedy-drama, which has now moved from Fox to Hulu — and it looks like that change has also led to some serious upgrades for the series.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Old Man' Review: Jeff Bridges Excels in a Thriller Series That Is Best in the Quiet Moments

When we first see a gruff Jeff Bridges in FX’s The Old Man, where he plays former CIA operative Dan Chase now in hiding, he isn’t fighting off incoming enemies or trying to lose a tail. No, he is alone in his bedroom in the late hours when almost everything is subsumed in darkness — that is, save for a bathroom light and the red illumination of a digital clock on his bedside table that marks the number of times the restless Chase gets up through the night. It plays out as the opposite of a conventional spy thriller, stripping away any of the action spectacle to ground itself in the sad and lonely life of its central character. In one of his many trips to the bathroom, we see that water has begun to overflow onto the floor from a running sink. Kneeling there is either a hazy vision or a repressed memory of Chase’s wife, who utters a single phrase: “I see you.” He then wakes up, shaken by this event. Yet there is no one left for him to turn to for support, leaving him to question his own declining mental state.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Gives A Classic Star Trek Duel A Fun New Spin

The latest episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds once again puts a new spin on some classic moments from Star Trek: The Original Series – and in this case, one of the most iconic moments in Star Trek! The classic duel between Captain Kirk and Spock (and the frenetic soundtrack it is set to) took place in Star Trek: TOS Season 2 episode 5 "Amok Time". The conflict (over love and loyalty) is given a fun new spin in Strange New Worlds Episode 5: "Spock Amok". As the episode title may already hint, this time around the duel was a bit more... one-sided.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers spot heartbreaking background Easter egg about Max and Billy in season 4

Stranger Things viewers are currently on guard watching the newly released fourth season, in the hopes of unearthing any hidden details.One such Easter egg has been spotted in the first episode of the new series, which was released on Netflix last week.It relates to the character of Max, played by Sadie Sink, and her brother Billy (Dacre Montgomery), who died in season three.The abusive Billy died after he was possessed by the Mind Flayer and ultimately sacrificed himself to save Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the residents of Hawkins.In season four, viewers learn Max has been left traumatised by...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch True Crime Series ‘The Staircase’ (And the Documentary That Inspired It) Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. The murder case famed for the “owl theory” is now a star-studded true crime drama miniseries. Based on a French documentary, The Staircase is streaming on HBO Max and stars Oscar winner Colin Firth as Michael Peterson, a North Carolina crime novelist accused of murdering his wife Kathleen, played by Emmy-winning actress Toni Collette.More from The Hollywood ReporterSophie Turner on Theory Overload While Making 'The Staircase': "I'm So Done Talking About What Happened"Events of the Week: 'Top Gun:...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
dailygalaxy.com

Earth Has Been Many Planets

“There have been many planet Earths” says astrophysicist Adam Frank who talks about climate change from an astrobiological lens. Frank’s observation mirrors author Peter Brannen’s lens in that if 100 million years of Earth’s geological history, a span almost 10 times as long as all of recorded human history, can easily wear the Himalayas flat, what chance will San Francisco or New York have of surviving a new geological epoch of our own making: the Anthropocene.
ASTRONOMY
POPSUGAR

We Have a Theory: Ms. Kelly From "Stranger Things" Is Connected to Vecna

Watch out! This post contains spoilers. While "Stranger Things" viewers are loving Argyle (Eduardo Franco) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), another season four newcomer has been met with suspicion. In episode one, we meet Ms. Kelly, the Hawkins High School guidance counselor played by Regina Ting Chen. At first, she seems genuinely interested in helping Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) work through her trauma, but as the season progresses and other Hawkins students die, she becomes more and more suspect. In fact, some fans are convinced she's evil — like, working-with-Vecna levels of evil. And ya know what? We agree. Let's break down the theory, shall we?
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Two beloved shows leaving Netflix in June – and fans aren't happy

Two fan favourite TV shows are leaving Netflix in June – so you might need to hurry up and binge-watch them before they go! According to What's on Netflix, Line of Duty and Glee will be leaving the streaming platform on 24 June and 30 June respectively – and it's fair to say that the fans aren't best pleased.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies in June

The best new shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video in June all lay in the shadow of the biggest release of the month: The Boys Season 3, which premieres on June 3. Eric Kripke's superhero show for people who don't like superhero shows is one of the most deranged things on television right now, satirizing the commercialization of pop culture while also covering it with buckets of human guts.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Ewan McGregor Says ‘Hundreds’ of Crew Members Stormed ‘Obi-Wan’ Set to See Hayden Christensen as Vader

Click here to read the full article. Darth Vader fandom is a Force unto itself. The set of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” virtually stopped when Hayden Christensen donned the Darth Vader helmet again for the Disney+ series set 10 years after the events of prequel film “Revenge of the Sith.” “What was cool about working on this was so many of the crew members were, like, proper ‘Star Wars’ fans,” Christensen told Entertainment Tonight. “That’s sort of the fun of working on a ‘Star Wars’ project, everybody’s really excited to be there.” Co-star Ewan McGregor, who plays the Jedi Master, revealed that “hundreds of people...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi's O'Shea Jackson Says Racist Fans Will "Loooooove" His Character

Lucasfilm premiered the first two episodes of their Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series last week, and it was definitely the center of a lot of controversy. One of the main actors in the series, Moses Ingram, who plays Reva, has been unfairly targeted due to the come of her skin. The official Star Wars account defended Ingram after she was sent death threats for playing the show's villain. We have yet to see who O'Shea Jackson Jr. is playing in the series, but he's come out to defend his co-star, all the while teasing racist fans about his role.
MOVIES
pethelpful.com

Cat and Dog Share a Tender Embrace in Video That’s Melting Hearts

Best friends sometimes come in the most unlikely pairings. You know the old expression "opposites attract," right? Well, a Golden Retriever and a cat are proof that the adage is real. And we're so thankful that they decided to show off their budding friendship online. These two are always spending...
PETS
Collider

'Nope' Teaser Gives a Resounding "Hell No" to the Monster Haunting Jordan Peele's Latest Horror Film

A brand-new trailer for Nope has been revealed at CinemaCon, giving fans more to speculate about Jordan Peele's highly anticipated upcoming film. The trailer gives a better look at what to expect in the thriller from the Get Out and Us writer and director. The new teaser trailer features the ensemble cast reacting to the mysterious entity plaguing Peele's newest horror movie, all having pretty much the same thought: hell no. Well done horror has a way of capitalizing on our fear of the unknown, and it looks like that's absolutely what Peele is doing with Nope. The teaser also reveals some of the movie's sci-fi elements with what looks like a massive alien spaceship abducting people left and right in a tornado of terror.
MOVIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Northman' Gets Streaming Debut On Peacock

After premiering in theatres this April, The Northman is streaming now on Peacock. The visionary director Robert Eggers’ Viking vengeance saga was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.vThe movie is based on an Old Norse folktale Vita Amlethi. Passed down through word of mouth, the tale was officially recorded circa the year 1200 as part of Saxo Grammaticus' extensive history of Danish rulers and their history. The plot of the story serves as the inspiration for The Northman as well as several famous stories throughout history most notably Shakespeare's Hamlet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of the Year's Most Acclaimed Movies Finally Comes to Streaming Next Week

One of 2022's best movies so far is about to head to streaming. On Wednesday, it was announced that Everything Everywhere All At Once will be available to stream via purchase on both Apple TV and Amazon Prime beginning on Tuesday, June 7. This will occur before the film is released on 4k UHD and Blu-ray next month. Apple TV users who purchase the film will also get to see an eight-minute-long, previously-unseen blooper reel.
MOVIES

