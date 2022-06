TROY — Twelve poets from across the state have been invited to read at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on June 11. A diverse dozen have been chosen so that there will be a good variety of subject matter, perspective, rhythm, and meaning. These invited poets will read their own works in five-minute segments starting at 6:30 p.m. followed by an intermission featuring hors d’oeuvres and a wine bar. The second half of the evening will feature a one-hour, open mic. Poets who wish to read one of their own poems can sign-up beginning at 6 p.m. for one of the 10 open-mic spots.

TROY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO