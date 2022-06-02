Learn Brazilian jiu jitsu in Havertown

Recently the sale of the Moore Chevrolet property officially went through after over a decade of legal battles and speculation. We’re not trying to stir the pot here, we simply want to thank the Moore family. In their close to 100 years of being a car dealership and so much more in our community, we just wanted to send them off with a proper thank you. In addition to being a car dealership, a number of great things took place on their property. The Ambucs would build Amtrykes at the dealership, the Ambucs and Soap Box Derby leaders would build the handicap Soap Box Cars there. When the borough of Conshohocken couldn’t afford to pay for the annual fireworks, the Moore family along with some friends would make it happen. A number of the individual family members have been involved and even created a number of things that are integral to our community. From our family to yours, Thank you. Thank you for helping make Conshohocken the great place that it is.

