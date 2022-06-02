Learn Brazilian jiu jitsu in Havertown

Just a short while ago, the class of 2022 celebrated Baccalaureate Mass and Commencement altogether. Prior to graduating, there was one question that continued to poke at me. It is the question every graduate has been asked during our four years: what is a good life? Whether in Ancients, Moderns, or Ethics, this question has been posed to us at different points along our college journey. Yet, after four years, the answer still evaded me. What does a good life look like?
Have you ever wondered who made the first noodles? People who like pasta might think the Italians. Others who adore Asian noodles might consider the Chinese as the originators. Foodies who crave both dough creations might wish they could get pasta or noodles from different countries in one place. “It doesn’t cost that much to actually do fresh-made pasta. Why can’t it be in a way that people can customize it the way that they want?” says Daniel Lee, the co-owner of Farina Pasta and Noodle. Lee loves all the world’s cuisines that use pasta or noodles in dishes with meats, fish, vegetables and sauces.
Chester County is home to a pair of the 10 Best Public Golf Courses in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Jason Lusk for Golfweek. The rankings were determined by members of Golfweek’s course-ratings panel and based on 10 criteria. Wyncote Golf Club in Oxford ranked seventh. This heathlands-style course designed...
If you’re looking to treat yourself this weekend, a new Stone Harbor clothing store is ready to help you refresh your style. It’s a female-owned and operated store that sells unique clothes to flatter you, but also help you express yourself. Phl17’s Alyssa Sullivan joined us live from Enchanted Boutique on 96th street with the details.
Are the kids getting tired of basic beach days? Why not try a new adventure? An inflatable wonderland is taking water fun to the next level. Phl17’s Alyssa Sullivan joined us live from Island Water Sports in Stone Harbor as she channels her inner dare devil. Get more info:...
A new and improved playground area as well as a revamped baseball and soccer field were officially debuted at Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond in a ceremony on Wednesday, June 1. The unveiling was hosted by members of the Friends of Samuel Rec, an organization that has been dedicated...
It’s summertime and the living is sandy. During the warmer months, as is Philadelphia tradition, many locals decamp to the beach—better known as down the shore—for sunbathing, delicious boardwalk fudge, and salty air. Lucky for you, there are plenty of shore towns within driving distance of Philly, each with their own personality, amenities, and, of course, beaches. Whether you’re a beach tag collector, are ready to brave the lengths of Wildwood shores, or want to sneak away to Cape May for historic sites and some time on the sand, the top beaches in the area offer something for everybody. Pack your coolers, umbrellas, and loads of sunscreen (and don’t forget to fill up the tank) and hop in the car for a quick, under two-hour road trip down the shore to these beaches near Philadelphia.
Visiting a British pub in Philadelphia is an excellent way to explore the city's rich history. These historic venues offer an atmosphere of comfort and community. British-style pubs are more than just places to get drunk. Rather than rushing in and out, they encourage lingering and socializing. Philadelphia pubs are cozy and welcoming, offering everything from darts to a relaxed atmosphere. You can also enjoy darts at Black Sheep Pub, which offers games Tuesday through Saturday.
Montgomery County is a hotbed for live music year-round, and during the summer months, the party heads outside with a full outdoor summer concert schedule. Montco’s outdoor concert season is highlighted by the Philadelphia Folk Festival, the longest continually run outdoor music festival in North America. Check out our list below and make plans to catch a show.
On top of making around 150 pizzas a day, Philadelphia’s Down North is also working to lower prison recidivism rates by providing formerly incarcerated individuals with jobs, housing, and legal representation. Executive chef Michael Carter himself spent 12 years incarcerated and explains that his love of Detroit-style pizza comes...
Image via Charlie's Hamburgers Facebook page. It’s always burger season and three food and restaurant columnists from The Philadelphia Inquirer have come up with the 17 best places to get burgers in the region.
Recently the sale of the Moore Chevrolet property officially went through after over a decade of legal battles and speculation. We’re not trying to stir the pot here, we simply want to thank the Moore family. In their close to 100 years of being a car dealership and so much more in our community, we just wanted to send them off with a proper thank you. In addition to being a car dealership, a number of great things took place on their property. The Ambucs would build Amtrykes at the dealership, the Ambucs and Soap Box Derby leaders would build the handicap Soap Box Cars there. When the borough of Conshohocken couldn’t afford to pay for the annual fireworks, the Moore family along with some friends would make it happen. A number of the individual family members have been involved and even created a number of things that are integral to our community. From our family to yours, Thank you. Thank you for helping make Conshohocken the great place that it is.
DJ Jazzy Jeff absolutely loves Philadelphia, but he will tell you one thing: the city is tough. "You don't necessarily want to give it [to] that stereotype," he said in a recent interview with Thrillist. "But that is the honest to god truth." The rule applies to everything from sports...
If you are craving French cuisine, you do not have to go further than Conshohocken to get a taste of some of the best French fare in the Philadelphia region, writes Maddy Sweitzer-Lammé for Philadelphia Magazine. Located in a 19th-century post office turned general store, Spring Mill Café offers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in a recently released video clip. Authorities state that on June 3, 2022, at 4:15 am, two unknown black males entered a Rite Aid store located at 2801...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 29, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Cierra Johnson was last seen at approximately 5:22 pm. She is from the 300 block of Johnson Street but may be in the King of Prussia area, police say.
