Mobile car repair startup Wrench acquires another competitor, swoops up YourMechanic

A Toyota factory in the UK recently launched a new initiative to recycle used models in an effort to re-use resources. The used vehicle market is booming with record-high prices for low-end cars, trade-in values sometimes more than your MSRP, and non-existent price negotiating. Automakers are in dire need to make sure that people buy their car instead of going used. For instance, in 2016, a used 2012 Toyota Prius with pretty low mileage would go for about 15k on the high end. Today that same Prius is worth well over 10k when in fact it should only cost about 5-6k.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO