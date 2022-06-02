'No line is more embarrassing': Watergate whistleblower listens to the Nixon tapes

Related
'Shame on us!': House passes gun-control package to address mass shootings but it's likely to die in the Senate
Recent mass shootings have House Democrats pushing the most sweeping set of gun-control bills considered by Congress in decades.
Donald Trump Jr. posts meme calling Johnny Depp the 'first man to win an argument with a woman' following Amber Heard trial verdict
Donald Trump Jr. has weighed into the high-profile defamation trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp following Wednesday's verdict.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
392
Followers
682
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0