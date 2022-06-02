ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

'No line is more embarrassing': Watergate whistleblower listens to the Nixon tapes

The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IsoiK_0fyFIk0v00

Former White House Counsel John Dean describes being invited to Nixon's office for what he called a "stroking session." "Watergate: Blueprint for a Scandal" premieres Sunday, June 5 at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
392
Followers
682
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy