Have you seen him?

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 32,605 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 47 deaths since last Friday. According to the CDC, 19 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield. An additional 31 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, the CDC reports.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO