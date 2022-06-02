ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menard County, IL

Have you seen him?

WTAX
 3 days ago

A stolen credit card is at the heart of the Crime of the Week from Sangamon and...

wtax.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAX

Arrested for phone threats against IDoC

Illinois State Police say they arrested a person on Friday connected with threats phoned into two correctional facilities. Both Taylorville Correctional Center and Jacksonville Correctional Center received threats and investigators were able to identify the caller. That person has not yet been named by the police. Reports says that no...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WTAX

Springfield rated at HIGH COMMUNITY level

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 32,605 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including 47 deaths since last Friday. According to the CDC, 19 Illinois counties are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19, an area that includes Chicago, Cook County and surrounding counties in northeastern Illinois as well as counties around Bloomington, Peoria and Springfield. An additional 31 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, the CDC reports.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTAX

Illinois Times weekend entertainment report

Joey McLaughlin talks with Michelle Ownbey from the Illinois Times about things going on this weekend like the Legacy of Giving, the International Carillon Festival, the Wooden it be Lovely Home Tour, Opening Night Lucky Horseshoes and more. Thursday, June 2, 2022. The 60th International Carillon Festival starts tonight. Joey...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

Class of 2022 to be honored in ceremonies

749 District 186 high school graduates will be honored in ceremonies at the Bank of Springfield Center on Saturday. School officials say students have been offered over $37 million in scholarships. About 68 percent are attending a two- or four-year college, 13 percent are entering the workforce, 4 percent are...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy