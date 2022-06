FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The weather will be dry and breezy the next couple of days. Wind will likely average in the 10-20 MPH area, with some higher gusts especially during the day. We will see plenty of sun into the weekend as well. While days will be mild, temperatures at night will be a bit on the cool side mainly in the 50s.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO