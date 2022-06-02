19 of the most iconic photos from the Queen's 70 years on the throne

The Queen during her Diamond Jubilee tour. Arthur Edwards/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year, marking 70 years on the throne.

Elizabeth became Queen after the death of her father King George on February 6, 1952.

The royal has since been photographed alongside US presidents , well-wishers, and a corgi or two.

Queen Elizabeth learning how to change a car wheel as an auxiliary officer of the English Army in 1945. Roger Viollet/Getty Images

Prior to ascending to the throne, a 19-year-old Princess Elizabeth was photographed learning how to change a car wheel as an auxiliary officer of the English Army.

When she was just 18 years old, the Queen — then Princess Elizabeth — joined the Women's Auxiliary Territorial Service, a branch of the military.

It was there that she learned how to drive a truck and change a spark plug. Queen Elizabeth is the only female member of the royal family to have been in the armed forces.

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in the gardens at Windsor Castle, England, on July 8, 1946. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elizabeth shared a close bond with her father, pictured here with her, and was heartbroken when he passed away.

When she was young, Elizabeth didn't anticipate becoming Queen. Her father became King George VI after his brother abdicated.

He had failed to recover from a lung operation and died shortly afterward in his sleep on February 6, 1952. He was just 56 years old.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on their wedding day in 1947. Keystone/Getty Images

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

The pair met for the first time when Princess Elizabeth was just 8 years old, and Philip was 13.

Philip was born into the Greek and Danish royal families and is a distant cousin of Elizabeth's. They both descend from the Victoria royal line.

The wedding took place after World War II, which was reflected in the grandeur of the ceremony and celebrations. The British government awarded Princess Elizabeth an extra 200 clothing coupons for her to purchase her wedding gown, and 2,500 guests attended the ceremony at Westminster Abbey .

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth (who was Princess Elizabeth at the time) on their honeymoon in 1947. Topical Press Agency/Getty Images

Newlyweds Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip were photographed here on their honeymoon.

The first part of the couple's honeymoon was spent at Broadlands in Hampshire , the country home of Prince Philip's uncle, Earl Mountbatten. They then traveled on, accompanied by one of Elizabeth's corgis, to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth and one of her corgis in 1952. Getty Images

Elizabeth, pictured below the same year she ascended to the throne, was just 25 when she was proclaimed Queen Elizabeth II.

She is pictured with one of her many corgis from over the years. Queen Elizabeth has owned more than 30 corgis since 1945 , as well as a number of corgi-dachshund mixed-breed dogs known as "dorgis."

The Queen currently has two corgis named Muick and Sandy , a dorgi named Candy, and a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh wave at the crowds from the balcony at Buckingham Palace after Elizabeth's coronation on June 2, 1953. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Elizabeth was officially crowned Queen in June 1953.

However, she had technically assumed the role when her father passed away over a year earlier.

The royal family picnicking at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Getty Images

Though casual portraits of the royal family are rare, this snap of Queen Elizabeth picnicking at Balmoral Castle in Scotland is one of the most iconic royal family photos.

Queen Elizabeth is pictured here with her husband Prince Philip, her eldest son Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and an infant Prince Andrew.

Prince Philip, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, Queen Elizabeth, and President John F. Kennedy in 1961. Photoquest/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has met 13 US presidents during her reign.

She is pictured here alongside Prince Philip, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy, and President John F. Kennedy in 1961 .

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip on the plane during the filming of a BBC documentary, circa 1969. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images

Candid private photos of Queen Elizabeth are few and far between, so this photo of her and Prince Philip on an airplane stands out.

The photo was taken during the filming of a controversial BBC documentary film centered around the royal family in 1969. The premiere of the film was viewed by 30 million people but was later removed from public view by the royal family .

Prince Charles and Diana Spencer with Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace on March 7, 1981. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is pictured here in March 1981 with Prince Charles and Diana Spencer shortly after the young couple announced their engagement.

It was reportedly Queen Elizabeth herself who later encouraged her eldest son and Princess Diana to end their marriage, according to a report in the LA Times .

Queen Elizabeth shakes hands with members of the Spice Girls in 1997. Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth has met scores of celebrities throughout her reign, though none quite so iconic as the Spice Girls.

She is pictured here meeting "Baby Spice" Emma Bunton and "Posh Spice" Victoria Beckham in 1997.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip walk past the gates of Buckingham Palace during the public funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales, on September 6, 1997. John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images

In an iconic yet somber photograph, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip can be seen walking past a public memorial to Princess Diana at the gates of Buckingham Palace.

CNN reported that 10 to 15 tons of bouquets, including 60 million individual flowers were laid in Princess Diana's honor following her death in August 1997.

The public funeral was held on September 6, 1997, and was attended by Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, and their two sons Prince Harry and Prince William.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama meeting Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in April 2009. Anwar Hussein/Getty Images.

Queen Elizabeth met President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama in April 2009.

Obama recently recounted the experience and said she reminded him a little of his own grandmother.

"Before I took office, Michelle and I hadn't been to too many palaces," Obama said during the BBC broadcast of Trooping the Colour . "So, we weren't sure what to expect on our first trip to Buckingham. But we shouldn't have been worried. Her Majesty put us at ease with her grace and generosity. So much so that I walked away thinking she actually reminded me a little bit of my grandmother."

"And in the years since, I like to think Her Majesty and I have formed a special relationship of our own," he continued. "Certainly, I can say that getting to know her was one of the great privileges of my years in office. And I learned so much from seeing the example she set for all of us who have the privilege to serve."

President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth toast during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth also met with President Donald Trump. The two shared a toast during a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019.

Of the meeting, Trump said that the pair had a great amount of fun, so much so that "her people said she hasn't had so much fun in 25 years."

"Then I got criticized for it because they said we were having too much fun," Trump told Fox News in June 2019.

Trump later called the Queen an "incredible lady."

Meghan Markle with Queen Elizabeth. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is pictured here laughing with Meghan Markle in June 2018.

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal positions, it was assumed that their relationship with the Queen, like their rapports with Prince William and Kate Middleton, had become strained. However, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not reveal much in their bombshell Oprah interview in March 2021 about their relationship with Prince Philip, they did speak about their positive rapport with the Queen .

"I've spoken more to my grandmother in the last year than I have done for many, many years," Harry said, while Markle said the Queen "has always been wonderful to me."

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in November 2007. Tim Graham/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth is pictured here with her husband, Prince Philip, to commemorate their 60th wedding anniversary.

By then, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip had reached another important milestone – they were the longest-married couple in the history of the royal family .

Queen Elizabeth sits alone at Prince Philip's funeral. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021. Queen Elizabeth is pictured here sitting alone at her husband's funeral.

Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were also in attendance at the funeral, though they sat separately to follow Covid-19 regulations .

Queen Elizabeth smiles as she arrives in Scotland in 2015. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Some of the most iconic photos of Queen Elizabeth are of her wearing extremely colorful outfits.

Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen has become known for her classic, yet colorful, personal style. She is often seen in perfectly coordinated dresses, coats, and hats, always accessorized with one of her signature handbags. However, she does sometimes favor bolder outfits .

Queen Elizabeth is now celebrating 70 years on the throne.

She is the only British monarch to reach this milestone and is the longest-reigning female monarch in world history.

"I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last seventy years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm," Queen Elizabeth said in a statement .