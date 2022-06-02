ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Louis matched one of Prince William's looks from 1985 at Trooping the Colour

By Armani Syed,Samantha Grindell
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13iRA4_0fyFE21o00
Prince William at the 1985 Trooping the Colour and Prince Louis at the 2022 Trooping the Colour.

Getty Images

  • Prince Louis attended Trooping the Colour alongside Kate Middleton, Prince William, and his siblings.
  • The 4-year-old wore a white and blue sailor outfit to mark the Queen's official birthday.
  • His father, Prince William, wore an identical outfit to Trooping the Colour in 1985.

Prince Louis re-created one of Prince William's earliest looks at the 2022 Trooping the Colour.

The royal family is celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this week, and the festivities for her unprecedented 70 years on the throne kicked off on Thursday with Trooping the Colour , the monarch's annual birthday parade, in London.

Every senior member of the royal family attended the parade, including Prince William and Kate Middleton as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , though the latter pair did not join the rest of the family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis also attended their great-grandmother's parade, arriving in a carriage with their mother and the Duchess of Cornwall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rkxd3_0fyFE21o00
Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte arriving at Trooping the Colour.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

All three children wore shades of blue in the rare public appearance.

Louis, 4, arrived in a blue and white sailor's outfit complete with a tie.

Louis' look might be familiar to eagle-eyed royals fans, as the ensemble is almost identical to the outfit Prince William wore to Trooping the Colour in 1985.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STSDY_0fyFE21o00
Prince William at Trooping the Colour in 1985.

Anwar Hussein / Contributor / Getty Images

The mini sailor outfit isn't the first time one of William's children has matched one of his looks.

For his brother Louis's christening in 2018, George wore a button-down shirt and shorts that mimicked William's outfit for Prince Harry's christening in 1984. And at a 2021 soccer game, William and George wore matching suits .

The four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations will continue throughout the weekend, and it seems the celebrations will reach their peak at the " Platinum Party " on Saturday, where some of the "world's biggest entertainers" will perform, according to the BBC .

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Hello Magazine

Happy 1st birthday Lilibet Diana! A look at her first year in the Sussex family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on 4 June 2021 and while the royal couple have kept her out of the limelight for the most part, we have been treated to the odd glimpse of Lili's first year. Here are Lilibet's biggest milestones…
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Duchess Of Cambridge Allegedly Appeared Upset, Moody During 3 Important Events Involving Prince William, Pippa Middleton, Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton is the epitome of class and grace. Throughout the years that she has been seen in public, it has been very rare for royal fans to see her without a smile on her face. The Duchess of Cambridge rarely shows negative emotions, but a body language expert revisited three key instances wherein Middleton seemed upset or moody.
StyleCaster

William & Kate Are Skipping Lilibet’s 1st Birthday—Here’s if They Still Have ‘Friction’ With Harry

Click here to read the full article. A family affair. Prince William and Kate Middleton won’t be attending Prince Harry’s daughter’s Lilibet first birthday celebrations. Lilibet will be celebrating her first birthday away from her home state of California and in her dad’s home country of England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to the United Kingdom soon to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend. The four-day weekend of events will kick off on June 2, 2022, with the traditional Trooping of Colour. Lilibet’s birthday also falls on June 4, which is a perfect date to celebrate Harry’s grandmother...
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
The Independent

Meghan Markle wears navy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Platinum Jubilee appearance

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in London today.The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.Towards the end of the parade, she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress which she paired with a large, white hat accessoried with a navy bow that is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.The mother-of-two doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the...
Elle

Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan and Harry's Daughter Lilibet Have Officially Met

Queen Elizabeth II and her great-granddaughter Lilibet “Lili” have officially met, Entertainment Tonight reports. A source told the outlet that Lili and the Queen had their first meeting on Thursday after Trooping the Colour. Lili's big brother and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest son Archie, 3, was also there to see the Queen again.
