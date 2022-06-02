ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe says ex-OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti ‘fat-shamed’ players

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42614l_0fyFDpib00

Megan Rapinoe has said that former OL Reign head Farid Benstiti fat-shamed players before he was asked to resign last season.

Benstiti resigned as head coach in July without mention of any incident, but months later, OL Reign CEO Bill Predmore admitted that he had been asked to resign after an incident at training.

According to the Washington Post , Benstiti made “inappropriate comments to players regarding their fitness and nutrition.”

In an appearance on NPR this week, Rapinoe said the former Reign head coach had indeed made comments to players about their weight and diet.

“Our coach got fired last year, from the Reign,” she said. “He made some — it was basically like a fat-shaming comment. He was talking about — he’s going to, like, take people’s food away. And I’m like, oh my god, grow up. You just got yourself fired; you’re so stupid.

“But, like, just little stuff like that, where if you’re making $25,000 and you have no autonomy over your rights, you have — you’re not a free agent. You’re barely scraping by. You just came out of college. Like, you’re not going to say anything. You’re just not. It’s too difficult to put someone in that position.”

Horan’s similar experience with Benstiti

Benstiti has a documented history of similar behavior, which was notably shared by Rapinoe’s USWNT teammate Lindsey Horan last year.

Horan played under Benstiti at PSG and said the body-shaming she experienced at the French club made her nearly quit the sport entirely.

“In France, that was the number one time that I felt like I wanted to quit soccer. I was not enjoying myself and there was just so much wrong being done, that I lost the love for the game,” Horan said on the Butterfly Road podcast , which is hosted by North Carolina Courage defender Cari Roccaro.

“One of my team-mates, after an away game she had chocolate and the coach heard it in the front [of the team bus] and came back and basically took the chocolate from her, and said, ‘You can’t have this around Lindsey,’ because I was sitting a seat ahead of her.”

Horan said that even after she got her weight down significantly, that was not enough for her coach.

“[Benstiti] then announced to the team: ‘Lindsey, your weight is not good enough, your body fat is still too high, You’re not going to play in a game until that’s done.’

“[He] said that to the team. I started shaking I was so mad.”

Related

One Nation. One Team: It's more than a slogan after USWNT and USMNT reach historic deal

Mallory Pugh’s ‘wake-up call’ has USWNT forward looking like a phenom once again

Comments / 2

Related
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Serena Williams Appears To Make Decision On Playing Wimbledon

On Friday, the women's singles entry list for Wimbledon was released. Serena Williams did not appear on the list. Williams has been a fixture at the All England Club for two decades. Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002. She went on to win again in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Serena Williams, Wimbledon News

As of now, Serena Williams is not expected to compete at Wimbledon this June. On Friday, the women's singles entry list for the Grand Slam tournament at the All England Club was released. Williams was not on the list. In 2021, Williams suffered a leg injury against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in...
TENNIS
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farid Benstiti
Person
Megan Rapinoe
Person
Lindsey Horan
Person
Mallory Pugh
Person
Cari Roccaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Shaming#Fitness#North Carolina Courage#Ol Reign#The Washington Post#Npr#Uswnt#Psg#French
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tim Weah calls USMNT match against star-studded Uruguay “a dream come true”

For Tim Weah, Sunday’s U.S. men’s national team friendly against an Uruguay side featuring stars like Edinson Cavani is “a dream come true.” Speaking to reporters on Friday, Weah said he thinks the USMNT’s next match is “going to be amazing,” adding that it’s vital for a young team like Gregg Berhalter’s bunch to be tested against the world’s top teams. “It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, you know, playing at such a high level against the best,” said Weah. “Even though it’s a friendly, we want to show that we can be serious about it, and win.” Uruguay looked impressively sharp...
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Catarina Macario suffers torn ACL

Catarina Macario has suffered a torn ACL, and will miss this summer’s World Cup qualifying tournament. The U.S. women’s national team star, who had emerged as the fulcrum of Vlatko Andonovski’s attack in recent months, posted on social media today that a knee injury suffered days ago was in fact a torn ACL. Macario was set to end her club season with Lyon on the highest of highs. She scored the third goal in their 3-1 victory in the Champions League final over Barcelona, and then scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain that clinched the Division 1...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

U.S. Women's Soccer Team Gets Devastating Injury News

USWNT midfielder Catarina Macario suffered a torn ACL in Lyon's final game of the season last week. Macario, 22, announced the news on social media Sunday. As a result of the injury, the Brazilian-born standout will be forced to miss the USWNT's 2023 World Cup qualifying and Olympic qualifiying matches this summer.
SOCCER
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

117K+
Followers
161K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy