ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wale, Family Of 23 Rackz Mourn 16-Year-Old Rapper After Fatal Shooting

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wy56I_0fyFDnCN00
Photo: Getty Images/YouTube

Rapper 23 Rackz was shot and killed during Memorial Day Weekend in Washington, D.C.. The 16-year-old rapper's family and fellow D.C. native Wale recently spoke up about their thoughts on his untimely death.

According to a report FOX 5 published on Monday, May 31, Justin Johnson aka 23 Rackz was fatally shot last week after he posted photos of himself to Instagram and tagged his location. His family said that Johnson was shot not long afterward. Johnson's father, Michael, asserted that his son was an intelligent student who got A's in school prior to his rap career. However, he claimed the rapper began to act out and was previously arrested for gun possession.

"I’d go to work, and he’d be gone when I come home," Michael Johnson said. "So we had a relationship of me trying to get him off the streets and him thinking, once he got money off his hands, he was gone. And as far as guns on the street, he had been arrested one time for a gun, but D.C. won’t hold those kids. I begged the judges, P.O., keep him. Just keep him. But the next day, he was home. It’s so easy for these kids to get guns, it really is."

23 Rackz signed to Money Global Entertainment in 2020 following the release of his first project, Watch Over Me . One year later, 23 Rackz followed up with his label debut Rooke of the Year. In recent months, 23 Rackz also dropped two singles "HOOK" and "Dragging." He even caught the attention of fellow D.C. rapper Wale , who paid homage to the fallen rapper on social media.

"I don’t even know what to say," Wale tweeted. "I’m so sorry little brother. Heart just feel exhausted ..I don’t even know no more man . This shit hurt so bad. It’s throwin me off . That boy was so young . So much in front of him . I remember just hangin all day when he came to LA. He ended up bein the last voice u hear on this last album . I can’t believe this."

So far, D.C. Police have been made any arrests nor do they have any suspects. They have offered a $25,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the murder. The family is still making funeral arrangements but a candlelight vigil will be held for the rapper on Friday, June 3.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Shine My Crown

10-year-old Girl Fatally Shoots Woman Fighting Her Mom After She Was Thrown Bag Containing Firearm

A 10-year-old girl shot and killed a woman who was fighting with her mother after she was allegedly thrown her mother's bag, which contained a firearm. Lashun Denise Rodgers, 41, and Lakrisha Isaac, 31, got into a physical fight at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments. During the fight, Isaac handed a bag containing a gun to her daughter. Her daughter then removed the gun from the bag and fired two shots at Rodgers.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
hotnewhiphop.com

6ix9ine On Young Thug: "The Jail Bout To Go Crazy For Bro"

The arrest of Young Thug, Gunna, and other members of YSL left hip-hop in shock. Thug and Gunna were among the 28 individuals hit with racketeering and gang-related charges in a 56 count indictment. Prosecutors claim YSL is a violent criminal street gang with ties to the Bloods, and Thug is one of three co-founders who established the organization in 2012.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Indian Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Murdered In Alleged Gang-Related Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down while driving his car in the Punjab district of Mana over the weekend, authorities announced on Monday (May 30). The death of Wala, born Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, is believed to be a result of a gang-related shooting and comes after a string of controversial incidents involving the 28-year-old rapper. Incorporating elements of Hip-Hop style and culture into his artistry, Wala initially gained traction as an artist after scoring his first hit in 2017, building a stronghold for his music in countries including the United Kingdom...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Lil Keed: the Atlanta rapper with a hustler mentality who leaves a legacy of inspiration

It’s been heavily documented that rap music has changed – arguably – for the better throughout the past five years. With the internet age birthing apps such as SoundCloud to help self-starting go-getters, it’s easier than ever to feel limitless in this new generation of hip-hop. The start of the digital era saw the popularity of trap music taking over the underground rap scene with stars such as Young Thug blazing a trail for some of today’s biggest pop-trap rappers to take centre stage. Mix that with the wave of the anarchic mumble rap scene that prioritises melodies over the most astonishing bars, and there was a new fleet of rapping pop stars to come.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Florida Rapper OhTrapstar Dies In Fiery Crash: Report

Condolences have poured in for OhTrapstar following the news that the Florida rapper had passed away. We are often met with these stories involving artists who have lost their lives to some form of violence, but for OhTrapstar, real name Ernesto Enrique Carralero, reportedly died during a car crash. According to Local 10 News, Carralero was one of three people who fell victim to a fatal Miami accident.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wale
Bossip

Atlanta Rapper Trouble Reportedly Dead At 34

This is absolutely heartbreaking. News has been circulating online that Atlanta rapper, Trouble was shot and killed in his car during the early hours of June 5th. Atlanta artist Trouble has reportedly passed away! 🕊 📸: PrinceWilliams/GettyImages pic.twitter.com/rCzw17Tchx — My
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

Rapper ohtrapstar Among 3 Dead in Car Crash

Rapper ohtrapstar passed away in the early hours of Wednesday morning, leaving fans devastated. The 23-year-old's real name was Ernesto Enrique Carralero, and he died in a car crash in Miami, Florida that is still under investigation. Two others were killed in the crash with him. Carralero was in a...
MIAMI, FL
Rolling Stone

Young Thug Denied Bond in Hearing Over Atlanta RICO Case

Click here to read the full article. Young Thug was denied bond on Thursday in connection to gang-related charges and violations of the RICO act. Judge Ural D. Glanville said he had concerns regarding the rapper being a threat to the community and witnesses as well as concerns over him being a flight risk, though Glanville added that the rapper having “significant means” was not held against him. The proceedings were livestreamed. During the hearing, Young Thug’s lawyers argued for their client to be released on bond and considered for house arrest with monitoring, arguing that though he had money, he...
CELEBRITIES
People

Man Who Allegedly Killed Rapper Nipsey Hussle Faces Trial

More than three years after hip hop star Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in the parking lot of his Los Angeles clothing store, the man accused of killing him is finally facing trial. Hussle, then 33, was killed in March 2019. Eric Holder, a 32-year-old aspiring rapper, was indicted in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Guns#Rackz Mourn#P O
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy