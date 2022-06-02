Wale, Family Of 23 Rackz Mourn 16-Year-Old Rapper After Fatal Shooting

Photo: Getty Images/YouTube

Rapper 23 Rackz was shot and killed during Memorial Day Weekend in Washington, D.C.. The 16-year-old rapper's family and fellow D.C. native Wale recently spoke up about their thoughts on his untimely death.



According to a report FOX 5 published on Monday, May 31, Justin Johnson aka 23 Rackz was fatally shot last week after he posted photos of himself to Instagram and tagged his location. His family said that Johnson was shot not long afterward. Johnson's father, Michael, asserted that his son was an intelligent student who got A's in school prior to his rap career. However, he claimed the rapper began to act out and was previously arrested for gun possession.

"I’d go to work, and he’d be gone when I come home," Michael Johnson said. "So we had a relationship of me trying to get him off the streets and him thinking, once he got money off his hands, he was gone. And as far as guns on the street, he had been arrested one time for a gun, but D.C. won’t hold those kids. I begged the judges, P.O., keep him. Just keep him. But the next day, he was home. It’s so easy for these kids to get guns, it really is."



23 Rackz signed to Money Global Entertainment in 2020 following the release of his first project, Watch Over Me . One year later, 23 Rackz followed up with his label debut Rooke of the Year. In recent months, 23 Rackz also dropped two singles "HOOK" and "Dragging." He even caught the attention of fellow D.C. rapper Wale , who paid homage to the fallen rapper on social media.



"I don’t even know what to say," Wale tweeted. "I’m so sorry little brother. Heart just feel exhausted ..I don’t even know no more man . This shit hurt so bad. It’s throwin me off . That boy was so young . So much in front of him . I remember just hangin all day when he came to LA. He ended up bein the last voice u hear on this last album . I can’t believe this."

So far, D.C. Police have been made any arrests nor do they have any suspects. They have offered a $25,000 cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in the murder. The family is still making funeral arrangements but a candlelight vigil will be held for the rapper on Friday, June 3.