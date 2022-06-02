ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Machine Gun Kelly Casually Get A Tattoo During Tour Rehearsals

By Sarah Tate
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Rehearsing for tour can be hard work but Machine Gun Kelly took it a step further, adding a new level of the blood, sweat and tears that go into touring by getting a tattoo while singing.

On Wednesday (June 1), MGK shared a behind-the-scenes video of rehearsals for his tour on his Instagram, but it was what he was doing in the video that grabbed fans' attention . As he sings along to a backing track and lights flash on stage, the camera moves over to where a tattoo artist is casually inking a design onto his upper thigh.

"multi tasking 💉🩸👼🏼 rehearsals are fun nowadays," he wrote in the caption.

Check out the video below.

This is by no means the rapper-rocker's first tattoo as he is covered in ink , some of which even match with friends and loved ones. Last year, he got a matching tattoo with friend and collaborator Travis Barker to announce the name of his "Mainstream Sellout" album, then called "Born with Horns."

In May, he showed off the matching voodoo doll tattoos he and fiancée Megan Fox have on their ring fingers, stitched hearts and button eyes on full display, in a sweet birthday tribute to his wife-to-be. His Instagram post was filled with photos of the couple throughout their relationship, including the real-life inspiration behind the ink.

