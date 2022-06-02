Shocked: Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Feud With 'SATC' Costar Kim Cattrall

Mega

And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker finally opened up about her public feud with Kim Cattrall .

The actress, 57, recently sat down for an interview on the THR ’s "Awards Chatter" podcast and revealed what she really thought of her former Sex and the City costar's public statements about her.

Parker noted, “it’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” but that she wanted “to kind of run through how it happened” to clarify why it is actually not a two-way “catfight” the media has made it to be. “There has been one person talking.”

According to the shoe designer, tension between her and Cattrall, 65, began after negotiations for a third SATC film went sideways, because, according to Parker, Warner Bros could not meet the Mannequin actress' contractual stipulations.

"They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim,” Parker revealed. “Were we [she and costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon ] disappointed? Sure. But it happens."

“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” the Golden Globe winner explained of Cattrall. However, Parker said the comments were “very painful” because they did not reflect the rest of the cast's experience working on the series.

"I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way," Parker maintained.

Cattrall has been very vocal in the press about her feelings towards the Hocus Pocus star, claiming she treated her poorly while filming the hit HBO series. The How I Met Your Father actress also made it crystal clear she was not close with Parker, Davis nor Nixon. In the show's reboot, And Just Like That.. , art imitated life as Cattrall's character Samantha Jones has a fallout with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and flees to England .

“We did not ask her to be part of this [ And Just Like That… ] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that,'" Parker said of Cattrall's absence .

“We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael [ Patrick King , the AJLT showrunner] wanted to do," the Family Stone star said. "And we thought he handled it beautifully.”

Parker concluded, "It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight.’ I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with — ever . There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect [reality]."