ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Shocked: Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About Feud With 'SATC' Costar Kim Cattrall

By Molly Claire Goddard
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q4cOh_0fyFDW8u00
Mega

And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker finally opened up about her public feud with Kim Cattrall .

The actress, 57, recently sat down for an interview on the THR ’s "Awards Chatter" podcast and revealed what she really thought of her former Sex and the City costar's public statements about her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jg4dG_0fyFDW8u00
Mega

Parker noted, “it’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” but that she wanted “to kind of run through how it happened” to clarify why it is actually not a two-way “catfight” the media has made it to be. “There has been one person talking.”

CHRIS NOTH DEFENDS 'SEX & THE CITY' COSTAR SARAH JESSICA PARKER IN 'UNCOMFORTABLE' FEUD WITH KIM CATRALL: 'PEOPLE CAN BE NASTY'

According to the shoe designer, tension between her and Cattrall, 65, began after negotiations for a third SATC film went sideways, because, according to Parker, Warner Bros could not meet the Mannequin actress' contractual stipulations.

"They didn’t feel comfortable meeting where she wanted to meet, and so we didn’t do the movie because we didn’t want to do it without Kim,” Parker revealed. “Were we [she and costars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon ] disappointed? Sure. But it happens."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWBHc_0fyFDW8u00
mega

“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” the Golden Globe winner explained of Cattrall. However, Parker said the comments were “very painful” because they did not reflect the rest of the cast's experience working on the series.

"I’ve spent a lot of years working really hard to always be decent to everybody on the set, to take care of people, to be responsible to and for people, both my employers and the people that I feel I’m responsible for as a producer of the show. And there just isn’t anyone else who’s ever talked about me this way," Parker maintained.

KIM CATTRALL HAS ZERO INTEREST IN WATCHING 'SEX AND THE CITY' REBOOT 'AND JUST LIKE THAT…', ACTRESS FOCUSED ON THE FUTURE, NOT THE PAST

Cattrall has been very vocal in the press about her feelings towards the Hocus Pocus star, claiming she treated her poorly while filming the hit HBO series. The How I Met Your Father actress also made it crystal clear she was not close with Parker, Davis nor Nixon. In the show's reboot, And Just Like That.. , art imitated life as Cattrall's character Samantha Jones has a fallout with Parker's Carrie Bradshaw and flees to England .

“We did not ask her to be part of this [ And Just Like That… ] because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that,'" Parker said of Cattrall's absence .

“We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael [ Patrick King , the AJLT showrunner] wanted to do," the Family Stone star said. "And we thought he handled it beautifully.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW8mN_0fyFDW8u00
mega

Parker concluded, "It’s so painful for people to keep talking about this ‘catfight’ — a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight,’ a ‘fight.’ I’ve never uttered fighting words in my life about anybody that I’ve worked with — ever . There is not a ‘fight’ going on. There has been no public dispute or spat or conversations or allegations made by me or anybody on my behalf. I wouldn’t do it. That is not the way I would have it. So I just wish that they would stop calling this a ‘catfight’ or an ‘argument,’ because it doesn’t reflect [reality]."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Sarah Jessica Parker addresses ‘very painful’ feud with Kim Cattrall: ‘There has been one person talking’

Sarah Jessica Parker has commented on the rift between her and her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall for the first time.Parker has spoken about Cattrall’s absence from the show’s recent reboot And Just Like That in the past but has never directly commented on the bad feeling between the two until now.“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” Parker said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast released on Thursday (2 June).“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker said about Cattrall’s highly publicised criticisms....
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

SJP Reveals Why Kim Cattrall Wasn’t Asked To Return For ‘AJLT’ Amid ‘Painful’ Rift

Longtime Sex and the City fans were shocked when Kim Cattrall revealed she wasn’t asked to be a part of And Just Like That, and now Sarah Jessica Parker is revealing exactly the reason why. SJP told THR that “we did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us. That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that.’”
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cynthia Nixon Thinks SATC’s Miranda Had Many ‘Queer and Lesbianic Qualities’ Before ‘And Just Like That’

Nearly 11 years after Sex and the City concluded, viewers saw a change in Miranda Hobbes when she planned to split from her longtime husband, Steve Brady, to pursue something new with Che Diaz — though actress Cynthia Nixon asserts that it’s hardly a new character development. “Even though she was only really interested in men [on Sex […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Noth
Person
Cynthia Nixon
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Kristin Davis
The Independent

Nicole Kidman opens up about controversial Vanity Fair cover: ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do’

Nicole Kidman has said she “begged” to wear a viral Miu Miu set on the cover of Vanity Fair that sparked controversy in February.The Australian actor’s spoke out about her decision to wear the designer’s matching bra top and a micro-mini skirt, complete with calf-high socks and pointed leather loafers.In an interview with Australian director Baz Luhrmann, who worked with Kidman on the 2001 film Moulin Rouge, the 54-year-old revealed that her stylist on the shoot, Katie Grand, had prepared a different outfit for the cover.“I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No,...
CELEBRITIES
People

John Legend Says Loss of Son Jack 'Tested' Him and Chrissy Teigen: 'It Strengthened Our Resolve'

John Legend is continuing to open up about his grieving experience after the loss of his son Jack. In September 2020, Chrissy Teigen announced that she and Legend lost their son, Jack, in the middle of her pregnancy. The model wrote in an Instagram post at the time that they were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Ashley Olsen Was 'Nervous' About Potentially Being Called To The Stand Amid Johnny Depp Trial, Source Claims: 'Total Nightmare'

The Johnny Depp trial is finally winding down, but Ashley Olsen, who apparently used to see the actor in the past, was potentially going to be involved, a source claimed. During Amber Heard's testimony, she claimed that Depp cheated on her shortly after their 2015 wedding with a woman he had an "on-off" relationship with, and it looks like she was talking about the childhood star. WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY? FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: PHOTOS"They take their privacy very seriously," an insider told Star magazine of Ashley and her twin,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costar#Thr#Warner Bros
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan McCain Reveals The 1 Host From ‘The View’ She Still Has A ‘Relationship’ With

Don’t expect Meghan McCain to post happy reunion photos with her former colleagues at The View. After leaving the show in August 2021, Meghan, 37, revealed that she has only really stayed in touch with one of her former co-hosts: Sunny Hostin. “She’s the only cast member I still have a relationship with,” Megan said on Stitcher’s Reality with The King podcast, telling host Carlos King that she has “such love for her and respect for her. She’s a really good person, and she didn’t demonize me the way a lot of other people did, for whatever that’s worth.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Faces Backlash From Hollywood Execs After Defamation Trial

Amber Heard may not find it easy to slip back into her life as an actress after losing her defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress — who testified her role in the sequel was cut down to mere minutes — was found liable for defamation against the Fantastic Beasts actor and ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after penning an op-ed for The Washington Post labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence.Now, as Heard seemingly drowns in legal fees, whispers around Tinseltown are saying Hollywood producers...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ryan Reynolds Admits Wife Blake Lively ‘Runs the Show’ When it Comes to Parenting

Click here to read the full article. Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care of their three little girls, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, Lively “runs the show,” according to Reynolds. In a teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres May 20 on Netflix, The...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Spotted With Her Boyfriend After Rumors She Was Dating The Actor

It seems like the rumors that Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp began a secret romance amid the actor’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard will finally come to an end! The attorney was leaving her hotel in Virginia with the man she’s dating Edward Owen, not the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The couple were spotted in photographs, which you can see here (via TMZ), getting into a car, and one fan who’d been following the trial even asked Camille to take a selfie with her!
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

61K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy