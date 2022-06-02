ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Payne Is Sorry About Those Zayn Malik Comments, But Not the Other Cringey Stuff

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pgIno_0fyFDVGB00

Click here to read the full article.

Right on time, Liam Payne has issued an apology for some comments he made about his former One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik during an interview on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast.

Along with dropping a handful of gossip nuggets about his boy band days during his recent appearance on the show, Payne spoke a bit about Malik and his recent controversies, including a feud with Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, and last year’s allegations that Malik pushed Gigi Hadid’s mother during an altercation (Malik ultimately pleaded no contest to charges against him.) The tabloid-ready headline that emerged came from Payne’s remark that there were “many reasons why I dislike Zayne,” though, to be fair, he did go on to state there were “many reasons why I’ll always, always be on his side.”

Payne’s apology, posted on Twitter Thursday, June 2, essentially toed that same line: “I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide,” he wrote. “They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have. I was saying that there will always be things we disagree on but that I will always, always be on his side. That’s family. Zayn is my brother and I will stand by him forever.”

Payne’s apology, however, ended there and didn’t touch on the general levels of cringe he exuded during the interview, which was maybe less interesting to gossip rags, but certainly more interesting to One Direction fans on social media. One fan, for instance, highlighted the mortifying way Payne preceded his story about a backstage altercation with an unnamed bandmate with a little attempt at chest-puffing, while many focused on his rather bold, and dubious, claim that his 2017 solo debut, “Strip That Down” “outsold everybody within the band.”

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Endorsed Her. Now She Wants to Use State Power to ‘Crush’ the Left and Impose ‘God’s Moral Order’

Click here to read the full article. Jacky Eubanks is running for the Michigan legislature with a “wholehearted” endorsement from Donald Trump who calls her “an America First Patriot.” Her agenda? Banning contraception, gay marriage and imposing the “Christian moral order” on the nation. Eubanks, a Gen Z conservative who falsely claims Trump won the 2020 election in Michigan, disclosed her extreme views in an interview on “Church Militant,” a digital media service that has been designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an “anti-LGBTQ hate group.” Church Militant is run by Michael Voris, an ex-TV news reporter and formerly gay man who...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

MAGA Lawmaker Now Under Investigation for Claiming Buffalo Shooting Was False Flag

Click here to read the full article. The Arizona state Senate on Monday launched an ethics investigation into Wendy Rogers after the racist, far-right state lawmaker falsely suggested the mass shooting in Buffalo last Saturday was carried out by a government agent. “Fed boy summer has started in Buffalo,” Rogers wrote on Telegram after a white supremacist killed 10 people and wounded three at a supermarket in a Black neighborhood. The Arizona Senate, which is controlled by Republicans, voted 24 to 3 to launch an investigation into the comment. Rogers herself and two of her GOP colleagues, Warren Petersen and Kelly Townsend,...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Scandal-Plagued Bill Murray Movie Was Quietly Shopped at Cannes — With No Buyers Yet

Click here to read the full article. When production on Being Mortal began March 28 in Los Angeles, the project seemed promising. Based on the award-winning nonfiction book of the same name by noted surgeon and New Yorker writer Atul Gawande, about end-of-life care, it was written by Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, who would also be making his feature directorial debut. And joining Ansari in the starry cast were Bill Murray, Seth Rogen, and It girl Keke Palmer. But just weeks later, on April 20, things were derailed when Searchlight Pictures notified the crew via email that a complaint of “inappropriate...
MOVIES
OK! Magazine

One Direction Torn Apart: Liam Payne Smacks Down Zayn Malik, Exposes Secret Reason Behind Feud

Liam Payne admitted that he didn't always get along with his One Direction bandmates — specifically, Zayn Malik. “I had an experience with one of your early bandmates – he was fired up,” Logan Paul said on his "Impaulsive" podcast, before he named Malik. The YouTube star spoke about Jake Paul's Twitter interaction with Malik, which occurred in 2020. Jake tweeted at Malik, as he claimed that the singer was "disrespectful" towards him. Then, Malik's now ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid inserted herself into the conversation, writing that Jake was "ugly and irrelevant." ZAYN MALIK RESURFACES AFTER SPLIT FROM GIGI HADID, FIGHT...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Jake Paul
ETOnline.com

Zayn Malik Announces New Project Following Liam Payne Interview

Zayn Malik is focusing on his art! On Wednesday, the “Pillowtalk” singer revealed his latest project, one day after his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, shared during an interview that there are "many reasons" why he "dislikes" Zayn. “PAYNT BY ZAYN is here. Excited to share my...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Liam Payne's comments about One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik leave people reeling

Liam Payne is facing the wrath of Twitter after "talking s***" about his ex-bandmates, claiming that he is the most successful of them all and criticising Zayn Malik.Liam joined Logan Paul on his the latest episode of his podcast 'Impaulsive', and made some statements that have not gone down well with fans. A video of the podcast posted on the Impaulsive YouTube channel has now gained over 400k views. One Direction was a British boyband that shot to fame on the X-Factor in 2010, before the members moved on to their solo careers in 2016, with Zayn leaving the group...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

What Did She Just Say? Five Times Amber Heard Confused The Public In Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

Amber Heard had quite the rocky start in the bombshell $50 million defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp. The award winning star, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, insisting she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. She did not directly name Depp in the article.Now, Heard has the internet in a tizzy with the contradictory statements she's made in her two days of testimony in the headline-making trial. Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's biggest testimony contradictions:"I've Never Played The Guitar"In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impaulsive
OK! Magazine

Naomi Campbell Reacts To Kate Moss Taking Stand For Johnny Depp Testimony

Naomi Campbell is backing Kate Moss. The British supermodel, 52, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday May 25, after her stunning pal, 48, gave her testimony on behalf of Johnny Depp amid his ongoing $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.“YES WAGON TELL IT !! @ katemossagency,” Campbell wrote alongside a screenshot of a story recapping Moss' statements in court, in which she denied Heard's claim that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushed her down a flight of stairs during their relationship back in the '90s.CASE CRUMBLES? SOCIAL MEDIA IN OVERDRIVE AS JOHNNY DEPP PAL RELEASES NEW...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

The Red-Carpet Reinvention Of Megan Fox Continues In David Koma

Megan Fox’s style transformation has been nothing short of epic. In recent months, the actor has been spotted in several looks that have solidified her spot as a bonafide fashion plate. Earlier this spring, the actor, who became a household name after starring in Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise, wore an alluring KNWLS off-duty outfit that immediately piqued our interest. She’s capable of shutting down the red carpet, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Ashley Olsen Was 'Nervous' About Potentially Being Called To The Stand Amid Johnny Depp Trial, Source Claims: 'Total Nightmare'

The Johnny Depp trial is finally winding down, but Ashley Olsen, who apparently used to see the actor in the past, was potentially going to be involved, a source claimed. During Amber Heard's testimony, she claimed that Depp cheated on her shortly after their 2015 wedding with a woman he had an "on-off" relationship with, and it looks like she was talking about the childhood star. WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY? FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: PHOTOS"They take their privacy very seriously," an insider told Star magazine of Ashley and her twin,...
OK! Magazine

5 Things Fans Noticed About Johnny Depp's Behavior In Court

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are preparing to go head-to-head in court again as their $50 million defamation trial rages on. The bombshell case recently took a week break due to Judge Penney S. Azcarate having prior work obligations but is scheduled to resume on Monday, May 16. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued Heard in 2019 after she wrote an inflammatory op-ed claiming to be a victim of domestic violence, which Depp believes irreparably harmed his personal reputation and career opportunities. Viewers around the world tuned in and watched the shocking court proceedings for the past few weeks,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Johnny Depp Reunites with Ex Kate Moss Amid Amber Heard Trial

Johnny Depp and his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss reunited in London, just days after she testified in his defamation case against Amber Heard. The meetup took place at Royal Albert Hall, where Johnny was performing with rocker Jeff Beck. Kate attended the show, and the exes reportedly reunited backstage. Kate, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Doja Cat’s Billboard Music Awards Outfit Might Just Be Her Boldest Yet, Complete With Golden Toes & Pasties

Click here to read the full article. To no one’s surprise, really, Doja Cat just hit the 2022 Billboard Music Awards red carpet in a fierce, head-turning dress and boots with golden toes (yup, keep scrolling to see what we’re talking about). The rap star, who is nominated tonight, wore a custom black Schiaparelli dress featuring a structured design and sheer tulle train with Agent Provocateur custom pasties and wedge boots with sculpted gold toe detailing courtesy of Schiaparelli’s fall ’21 collection. The avant garde style she’s wearing actually features a shiny molding of a foot cast in gold. Known for her...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Mark Meadows Burned Docs After Meeting With Republican Working to Overturn Election, Ex-Aide Tells Jan. 6 Panel

Click here to read the full article. In the weeks after the 2020 election, then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows met with Rep. Scott Perry, a Pennsylvania Republican who was trying to get the election results overturned. Afterwards, Meadows burned documents in his office, his former aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 committee, Politico reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with her testimony. It’s unclear which papers Meadows may have burned, but the issue is a “key focus” of the committee, which grilled Hutchinson over the incident for around 90 minutes, according to Politico. Lawyers for Meadows and Hutchinson...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard Faces Backlash From Hollywood Execs After Defamation Trial

Amber Heard may not find it easy to slip back into her life as an actress after losing her defamation trial with her estranged ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress — who testified her role in the sequel was cut down to mere minutes — was found liable for defamation against the Fantastic Beasts actor and ordered to pay $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after penning an op-ed for The Washington Post labeling herself a victim of domestic and sexual violence.Now, as Heard seemingly drowns in legal fees, whispers around Tinseltown are saying Hollywood producers...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Ryan Reynolds Admits Wife Blake Lively ‘Runs the Show’ When it Comes to Parenting

Click here to read the full article. Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care of their three little girls, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, Lively “runs the show,” according to Reynolds. In a teaser for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, which premieres May 20 on Netflix, The...
RELATIONSHIPS
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy